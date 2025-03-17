ROBERT PLANT Announces Spring/Summer 2025 European Tour With SAVING GRACE

LED ZEPPELIN frontman Robert Plant has announced European headlining tour with SAVING GRACE featuring Suzi Dian.

Plant formed SAVING GRACE back in 2019. He is joined in the band's current lineup by Dian (vocals),Oli Jefferson (percussion),Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

Plant continues to push boundaries and blow audiences away with SAVING GRACE. This tour promises to be a rare opportunity to witness the collective's unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues.

In a 2021 interview with Express & Star, Plant admitted SAVING GRACE's sound was hard to characterize.

"A lot of people call it Americana, but it is definitely not Americana," he said. "I would describe it as psychedelic soul."

Since forming six years ago, SAVING GRACE has received numerous acclaims for its live shows, with Bob Harris describing it as "one of the best gigs I've seen in years" and Toni Woodward of Americana UK providing a perfect summary: "These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others' compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!"

Robert Plant presents SAVING GRACE featuring Suzi Dian "Spring Fever" 2025 tour dates:

May 03 - Brussels, Brussels @ Cirque Royal

May 05 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw Eindhoven

May 06 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Koninklijk Theater Carre

May 08 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Salen

May 09 - Malmö, Sweden @ Malmo Live Konserthus

May 11 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Goteborg Konserthus

May 14 - Oslo, Norway @ Folketeateret

May 16 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

May 18 - Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Talo

May 19 - Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Talo

May 21 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Kontserdimaja

May 23 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Koncertų Sale

July 10 - Saint-Malo-du-Bois, France @ Festival de Poupet - Theatre De Verdure

July 13 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

July 17 - Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique

July 19 - Salon-de-Provence, France @ Chateau de l'Emperi

July 21 - Marciac, France @ Jazz in Marciac

July 23 - Carcassonne, France @ Festival de Carcassonne - Theatre Jean Deschamps

July 28 - Valencia, Spain @ Palau de les Arts

July 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Teatro Liceo - Milleni Concert Series