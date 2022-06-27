DEF LEPPARD Launches Beauty Collection

In celebration of 45 years of DEF LEPPARD legacy, the band has announced the release of the DEF LEPPARD limited-edition beauty collection. This product line reflects the days of anthemic guitars, soaring vocals, and stadium rock sound.

Through a unique collaboration with DEF LEPPARD and the designers at Rock And Roll Beauty comes this distinctive and nostalgic collection. From the one-of-a-kind iconic triangular artistry palette, with its 14 vibrant shades, to the Union Jack debossed peachy blushes, each product in the line was designed to reflect the rock and roll era that truly was a groundbreaking musical phenomena. The collection includes eyeshadow palettes and shadow sticks, lipsticks and lip oils, highlighters, candles, makeup brushes and sponges, nail decals, accessories, and more. With its shimmery pinks and metallic shades such as Rocket Blue, this 19-piece collection is highly pigmented and designed to give you a rock-star look.

The DEF LEPPARD beauty collection is available exclusively in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, and online at www.ulta.com and www.rockandrollbeauty.com.

The deal and product development were executed by a licensing agency of the band, Epic Rights.

Rock And Roll Beauty marries nostalgia with the artistry of today's finest beauty products and accessories. The company's talented designers create limited-edition collections working with your favorite blasts from the past. Each collection is skillfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of each reminiscence and combine it with the latest in cruelty free cosmetics and accessories.