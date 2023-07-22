DEF LEPPARD Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video From 'Historical' Concert At Wembley Stadium

DEF LEPPARD has shared behind-the-scenes video from the band's July 1 concert with MÖTLEY CRÜE at Wembley Stadium in London, England. It marked DEF LEPPARD's first appearance at Wembley Stadium since the Joe Elliott-fronted outfit played a 15-minute set in April 1992 at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert.

DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen stated about the occasion: "We played Wembley Arena for years — over and over and over again. We never got to the stadium. So it's a really big deal."

Added DEF LEPPARD bassist Rick Savage: "In a way, it's a journey that's lasted 45 years. 'Cause when we were growing up and forming the band, we had little goals, but we always knew at the back of our minds, there was the big goal. And here we are — this was the big goal, Wembley Stadium. In England, to English people, it doesn't come much bigger than Wembley Stadium… A historical occasion for the group. Slightly emotional as well, because it proves something to us, to ourselves, that we've actually made it this far for this long. And who knows? Maybe we'll just do a few more in the future."

DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE's co-headline tour hit Latin America and made its way around Europe earlier this year before it comes to the U.S. in August. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York.

DEF LEPPARD is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album's songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).

Last summer, DEF LEPPARD completed "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and guests POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The 36-date trek was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis.

DEF LEPPARD recently released "Drastic Symphonies", a brand-new album featuring the band's greatest tracks dramatically reimagined via a collaboration with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.