DEF LEPPARD To Play 'A Couple' Of Never-Before-Performed Songs On Summer 2024 Tour

Vivian Campbell says that DEF LEPPARD will play "a couple" of never-before-performed songs on the band's upcoming summer 2024 tour.

DEF LEPPARD's 23-city trek with JOURNEY is scheduled to begin on July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri and continue through September 8 in Denver, Colorado. Along the way, the two Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will bring their show to stadiums in major cities like Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. CHEAP TRICK will play two shows at the beginning of the tour and two concerts at the end of the trek, while STEVE MILLER BAND will join the bill for the majority of shows and HEART will appear on three dates.

Earlier today, Campbell, who joined DEF LEPPARD in 1992, shortly after the passing of guitarist Steve Clark, took to his Instagram to share a video message in which he said in part: "I just wanna say we're here in Los Angeles. We're rehearsing for our big old stadium summer tour 2024. [I'm] super excited.

"[We've] got some new songs, actually — a couple of songs that we've never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever played live before, as well as a bunch of old chestnuts that we haven't played for a long, long time. So that's why we need to practice, just to make sure we don't suck too bad.

"So come catch a show. Look forward to seeing your wonderful smiling faces out there."

DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott previously shared that the band's set on the 2024 tour will celebrate specific parts of the rockers' history. "We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves," he said in a statement.

JOURNEY recently completed a number of dates as part of its 50th-anniversary "Freedom" tour.

The DEF LEPPARD/JOURNEY tour is being promoted by AEG Entertainment.

Both bands are offering VIP packages through their respective web sites.

DEF LEPPARD's VIP experiences include a premium seat, personal photo with the band, exclusive merchandise and more.

DEF LEPPARD's 12th studio album, "Diamond Star Halos", came out in 2022. A year later, the band followed it up with "Drastic Symphonies", a collection of reimagining of some of DEF LEPPARD's greatest hits with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road. The album spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

DEF LEPPARD's 2022 stadium tour across North America with MÖTLEY CRÜE reportedly sold more than 1.3 million tickets.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin