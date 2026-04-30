DEF LEPPARD To Release 2026 Tour Edition Of 'Greatest Hits' On Vinyl

To celebrate DEF LEPPARD's sold-out European arena tour this year, the band presents a newly mastered, limited-edition "Greatest Hits" set. The set is being made available on one LP and across two formats: standard black vinyl and special edition blood red marbled vinyl featuring exclusive 2026 tour edition artwork. The latter is exclusive to the tour. The album includes some of the band's most iconic tracks from their stellar career.

To pre-order, click here.

"Greatest Hits" track listing:

Side One

01. Pour Some Sugar On Me

02. Hysteria

03. Photograph

04. Love Bites

05. Animal

Side Two

01. Rock Of Ages

02. When Love And Hate Collide

03. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

04. Foolin'

05. Armageddon It

This past January, DEF LEPPARD released a new single, "Rejoice". The dynamic track came ahead of DEF LEPPARD's triumphant return to Las Vegas for their "Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency" that kicked off on February 3 and ran through February 28. "Rejoice" is available via UMe on all streaming platforms.

In January 2025, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song went to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles in January 2025.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released in January 2025. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

DEF LEPPARD's "Just Like 73" single, featuring a guest guitar solo from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, was made available in June 2024.

DEF LEPPARD's 12th studio album, "Diamond Star Halos", came out in 2022. A year later, the band followed it up with "Drastic Symphonies", a collection of reimagining of some of DEF LEPPARD's greatest hits with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road. The album spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

In late 2024, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment plan for Hodgkin's lymphoma, with which he was diagnosed in 2013.

In June 2025, Campbell revealed that he is "completely in remission" from the cancer of the lymphatic system.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Seven years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Ume)