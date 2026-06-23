DEFTONES Announce 2026 Edition Of 'Dia De Los Deftones' Festival

DEFTONES have announced the 2026 installment of their music festival, Dia De Los Deftones.

The event, which returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, will take place on November 7, 2026 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Joining the influential alt-metal outfit at this year's event will be THE NEIGHBOURHOOD, AFI, BKTHERULA, CONVERGE, JEHNNY BETH, LADRONES, LIP CRITIC and LUSTSICKPUPPY.

Pre-sales for the event will start tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24) at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The general onsale will begin this Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Those who have signed up for DEFTONES' official newsletter will get first access to tickets and VIP packages.

Prior to 2018's first edition of Dia De Los Deftones, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told the San Diego Union-Tribune: "It's like putting together a mix tape, but it's a live show and you can put different artists together in one live setting... It's a well-rounded event that — even if we weren't performing at it — I think we'd enjoy going to as music fans."

DEFTONES' latest album, "Private Music", arrived last August via Reprise/Warner. The band recorded and co-produced the LP in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. It marked their third collaboration with Raskulinecz who had previously helmed "Diamond Eyes" (2010) and "Koi No Yokan" (2012).

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine