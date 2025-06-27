DEMON HUNTER And Z2 Unveil The Collected 'Exile' Graphic Novel

In 2022, DEMON HUNTER's Ryan Clark unleashed the post-civilization world of "Exile" as a comic series that was immediately embraced by fans of DEMON HUNTER and sci-fi fans alike. Now, in partnership with Z2, that four-issue series is finally being presented as a deluxe format collection, and released with a new vinyl 7", featuring the tracks "I Align", "The Brink", "Some Of Us" and "World's Apart". The original four issues of the "Exile" comic series are now long out of print, and have become valuable collectibles for comic fans.

"Teaming up with Z2 to release this special hardcover edition of 'Exile' has been an absolute pleasure," says Clark. "The team at Z2 has been incredible to work with, and it's an honor to collaborate with a company so respected and beloved in the world of comics. Collecting all four issues into one volume — along with some extra bells and whistles — feels like the perfect way to celebrate the full scope of this story and the 'Exile' album."

The story dives into the not-so-distant future, where tech has overtaken real life in frightening ways. Society has divided. Freedom has died. The vast majority align with a faction called the M.A.S. — an organization that doles out harsh sentencing to anyone at any time for anything they deem disagreeable. The rest have either been hunted down and killed or have quietly vanished into obscurity. These few survivors — dubbed "the LOTUS" (the Last of the Undying Spirit) fled society in an attempt to preserve their beliefs and survive. They cut ties with tech in order to fall off the grid and set up disparate, secretive locations around the globe. The only way to find these secret locations is by word of mouth or the appearance of a cryptic symbol only the LOTUS recognizes.

After the M.A.S. raids her home, sixteen-year-old Hunter Woodson finds herself on a solo mission to preserve her family's history. Armed only with a wooden staff, Hunter must brave this frightening new world and deliver a precious family heirloom to a fellow survivor. It may be her only chance to conserve her people's legacy, make good on her father's final wishes, and find true refuge.

"Watching Ryan's story come to life was thrilling. After the issues quickly sold out, it became clear that a proper deluxe collected edition was in order," says longtime DEMON HUNTER manager Ryan J. Downey. "Z2's understanding of music and comics is unrivaled, something I know from working with them as a writer. It made perfect sense to partner with them."

This collection of the popular four-part comic series "Exile" is available exclusively as a 12" deluxe format collection, with four 24" posters and an exclusive orange 7-inch featuring four songs previously only issued on flexi-disc, "I Align", and digitally "The Brink", "Some Of Us" and "World's Apart".

Ryan Clark will also be signing a limited number of Platinum editions, available only at Z2's web site.

For more information on the book and to preorder your copy, click here.

DEMON HUNTER is an American metal institution. The band embraces brazenly transcendent melodies, without apology, while maintaining a defiant heaviness reminiscent of the most timeless of metal music. For over two decades, DEMON HUNTER has weathered the changing tides of rock subculture, proving ever resistant to trends, and ever resilient, making music as determined and resolute as the men within the band. DEMON HUNTER's body of work is born from unwavering commitment, uncompromising creative determination, and stark recognition of the reality of an often-cold world, tempered in defiant hope. It's made up of smartly constructed, confessional lyrics; heady and catchy melody; monster riffs; bottom heavy grooves; the collision of meticulous production and urgent raw power; bold imagery and bolder themes. They released their eleventh studio album, "Exile", in 2022.

Recently dubbed the "hottest brand in music" by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, multiple Eisner and Ringo-nominated Z2 has produced more than 75 unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with IRON MAIDEN, PANTERA, TYPE O NEGATIVE, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ANTHRAX, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, ALTER BRIDGE and many others.