DEMON HUNTER Releases New Single 'I'm Done'

DEMON HUNTER has released a new song, "I'm Done". The track, which was made available via the band's own label Weapons MFG, was produced by DEMON HUNTER guitarist Jeremiah Scott and vocalist Ryan Clark, and was mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

The "I'm Done" music video was directed by Clark and can be seen below.

"I'm Done" is the sixth standalone single since the arrival of DEMON HUNTER's eleventh studio album, "Exile", in October 2022. It follows "The Brink", "Some Of Us", "Worlds Apart", "Black Stained Glass" and "Falling Apart" (with SET THE SUN).

"Exile" was DEMON HUNTER's first album issued on Weapons MFG. It debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Album sales chart; No. 1 in Christian sales; No. 3 in Hard Music and Independent; and No. 4 in Rock.

Scott produced and mixed "Exile", which boasted guest appearances from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY),Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY),and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST). Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, Rihanna, Kanye West) directed the first music video for the album, "Freedom Is Dead".

