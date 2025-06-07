DEMON HUNTER Releases New Single 'Light Bends'

DEMON HUNTER has released a brand new single and music video, "Light Bends".

Like last month's "I'm Done", the "Light Bends" music video was directed by DEMON HUNTER frontman Ryan Clark. Both songs were produced by Clark and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, QUEENSRŸCHE) and arrive via the band's own label, Weapons MFG. "I'm Done" and "Light Bends" are available on all streaming platforms.

"Light Bends" is the seventh standalone single since the arrival of DEMON HUNTER's eleventh studio album, "Exile", in October 2022. It follows "The Brink", "Some Of Us", "Worlds Apart", "Black Stained Glass", "Falling Apart" (with SET THE SUN) and the aforementioned "I'm Done".

"Exile" was DEMON HUNTER's first album issued on Weapons MFG. It debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Album sales chart; No. 1 in Christian sales; No. 3 in Hard Music and Independent; and No. 4 in Rock.

Scott produced and mixed "Exile", which boasted guest appearances from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY),Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY),and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST). Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, Rihanna, Kanye West) directed the first music video for the album, "Freedom Is Dead".

DEMON HUNTER will appear at this year's Louder Than Life (Louisville) and Aftershock (Sacramento) festivals.

Photo credit: Tyler Byars