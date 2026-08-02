DERRICK GREEN Would Love His Post-SEPULTURA Band To Be 'As Heavy, But At The Same Time A Lot More Melodic'

In a new interview with Oran O'Beirne of Overdrive.ie, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green once again spoke about his plans for after the completion of the band's ongoing farewell tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I still wanna be involved in music. I would definitely love to create another band. And so I'm working on that, putting people together, getting together with people and seeing how that goes."

Asked about a possible musical direction of his post-SEPULTURA project, Derrick said: "What I'm feeling is I definitely would love it to be as heavy, but at the same time a lot more melodical, a bigger mixture of singing and screaming. That's the vibe that I'm feeling. And very much groove oriented. It's what I have in my head. But it all depends on the combination of people that come together to create this idea. But I've already started talking to people and trying to figure out what could work best. 'Cause I'm very excited with the music scene that's happening. I live in [Los Angeles], so there's a lot of bands passing through, and I had the chance to check out a lot of things that I never knew about or bands I'd never heard about. And it's an exciting time, especially for hardcore and me being a hardcore kid, growing up in that scene, it's great to see how it's expanded and how big it's become and still having so many different bands with their own personality and that stick out and are just super impressive and very energetic, and such a diverse scene of people. It's great to see that mixture, because it wasn't always there."

Green went on to say that there are several non-music-related projects that he could pursue further once he is done touring with SEPULTURA.

"I always felt that I wanted to do voiceover work, whether it be for animation or commercial work, so that's something that I'm gonna be pushing for, 100%," he said. "And also with food and the plant-based world, definitely working as far as whatever cool ideas that come about. I love to be a part of any type of project, and it's great working with [former WHITESNAKE and current Bruce Dickinson bassist] Tanya [O'Callaghan]. Hopefully we can do more with [the plant-based travel and lifestyle web/TV series] 'Highway To Health', was the name of our program that we have. We have a lot of material that was never shown. It still needs to be edited. So hopefully we'll be able to do more with that. So there's a lot of options at the end of this. And so just trying to put it together in my head, but at the same time, stay focused with the many shows that we have in front of us."

This past April, Derrick told U.K.'s Heavy Matters about his post-SEPULTURA plans: "There's so many possibilities, endless possibilities. I've always been into photography, and I will continue to do that. I've been really into fitness and health and this plant-based world, and I'll continue doing that. And I will continue doing music. I definitely would love to do another band. And I'm putting that together as we speak."

Derrick continued: "Trying to align with certain people, it's like starting from scratch — well, not necessarily from scratch, but it's definitely a challenge to form that connection with people again — different people. After being with a band for so long — I've been especially with [SEPULTURA guitarist] Andreas [Kisser] and [SEPULTURA bassist] Paulo [Xisto Pinto Jr.] for so many years, since like 1998 — so it's interesting to think back and then now be where we're at, where it's just, like, 'Okay, I'll try to find other people to jam with.' It's exciting, I have to say."

Asked if he is planning on returning to his hardcore roots with his post-SEPULTURA music project, Derrick said: "I was able to learn so much and take away so much being with SEPULTURA, and I will use different elements from that. Then, the hardcore, of course, it's always flowing in my blood. And then also a lot of melodical-type stuff I was doing. I felt that I've grown and evolved in being able to do that. So I wanna have a mix of that, and for sure have a heavy groove on whatever it is I'm gonna do in the future. So I'm looking forward to really combining all those different elements."

Earlier in April, Kisser told France's Metal OBS about his plans for after the completion of SEPULTURA's farewell tour: "I'm not gonna stop, of course, doing music. I have so many ideas, but I didn't decide yet where to go. I still wanna enjoy the moment, enjoy the tour, enjoy the very last run that we have this year. But I have many possibilities. Maybe [I will] do another album myself or try something different. I wanna explore different worlds. I'm going more to the art world, like painting and mixing music with colors and stuff. And it's interesting, to try to go to different places. I don't wanna find another world that is the same as SEPULTURA. I already did [all that] during SEPULTURA. So I'd like to absorb more ideas and to be aware of new possibilities and see what happens. But now I'm very focused of what we doing today and the [last few months of the] tour."

SEPULTURA's final show will take place on November 7, 2026 at the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil. Also appearing on the bill will be METAL ALLEGIANCE, featuring some of the most respected musicians in the global metal scene, including Mike Portnoy of DREAM THEATER, Alex Skolnick and Chuck Billy of TESTAMENT, Phil Demmel, formerly of MACHINE HEAD, Troy Sanders of MASTODON, and bassist/founder Mark Menghi. The lineup will also feature confirmed appearances by KRISIUN, one of the world's most respected death metal bands, and American thrash metal band SACRED REICH. Former members and musicians connected to SEPULTURA's history over the decades are also expected to join the celebration, including Jean Dolabella and Jairo Guedz, the latter of whom preceded Kisser in the band's lineup.

SEPULTURA recently released a new EP, "The Cloud Of Unknowing", via Nuclear Blast Records.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

SEPULTURA announced previous drummer Eloy Casagrande's departure on February 27, 2024, explaining in a statement that he was leaving to join "another project", with Eloy later confirming that he was the new drummer of SLIPKNOT.

The news of Eloy's exit from SEPULTURA came just two months after the band announced it would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024 by embarking on a "farewell tour" which would cover the entire globe.

In SEPULTURA's statement, the remaining bandmembers expressed their shock over Casagrande's departure, saying they were "taken by surprise" that their now-former drummer would "abandon everything related to SEPULTURA" less than a month prior to the start of the tour.

SEPULTURA is putting together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what SEPULTURA said will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage."

Photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast