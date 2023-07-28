DESCENDENTS Singer MILO AUKERMAN Suffers 'Mild Heart Attack'; European Shows Canceled

Legendary punk band DESCENDENTS has canceled its previously announced European tour after lead singer Milo Aukerman suffered a heart attack.

Earlier today (Friday, July 28),DESCENDENTS released the following statement via social media: "We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows.

"Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He's doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again.

"Hope to see you soon."

DESCENDENTS last performed live on June 25 at the Punk In Drublic festival in Ohio.

The band was scheduled to kick off its European tour today in Spain, with dates booked through early August.

Barcelona's Barna N Roll festival, where DESCENDANTS were set to perform tonight, said the singer was currently hospitalized, adding that they hope his health "evolves favorably" in the next couple of days. "We're sad to share that due to health reasons, Milo Aukerman of DESCENDANTS had to cancel the concert planned for tonight," the festival wrote.

DESCENDENTS' latest album, "9th & Walnut", came out in 2021 via Epitaph Records.

In 2002, the original "Milo Goes To College" lineup — bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta (died in 2008) and vocalist Milo Aukerman — entered the studio to finally record the songs with which they first forged their genre-defining sound. The 18-track result, "9th & Walnut", was named for their Long Beach practice space back in the day. The album features the band's earliest material written from 1976 through 1980.

DESCENDENTS' current lineup consists of Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton, bassist Karl Alvarez and drummer Bill Stevenson.