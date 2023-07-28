  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DESCENDENTS Singer MILO AUKERMAN Suffers 'Mild Heart Attack'; European Shows Canceled

July 28, 2023

Legendary punk band DESCENDENTS has canceled its previously announced European tour after lead singer Milo Aukerman suffered a heart attack.

Earlier today (Friday, July 28),DESCENDENTS released the following statement via social media: "We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows.

"Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He's doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again.

"Hope to see you soon."

DESCENDENTS last performed live on June 25 at the Punk In Drublic festival in Ohio.

The band was scheduled to kick off its European tour today in Spain, with dates booked through early August.

Barcelona's Barna N Roll festival, where DESCENDANTS were set to perform tonight, said the singer was currently hospitalized, adding that they hope his health "evolves favorably" in the next couple of days. "We're sad to share that due to health reasons, Milo Aukerman of DESCENDANTS had to cancel the concert planned for tonight," the festival wrote.

DESCENDENTS' latest album, "9th & Walnut", came out in 2021 via Epitaph Records.

In 2002, the original "Milo Goes To College" lineup — bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta (died in 2008) and vocalist Milo Aukerman — entered the studio to finally record the songs with which they first forged their genre-defining sound. The 18-track result, "9th & Walnut", was named for their Long Beach practice space back in the day. The album features the band's earliest material written from 1976 through 1980.

DESCENDENTS' current lineup consists of Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton, bassist Karl Alvarez and drummer Bill Stevenson.

We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows.

Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last...

Posted by Descendents on Friday, July 28, 2023

Find more on Descendents
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).