DETHKLOK's 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)' Now Available Digitally

WaterTower Music has announced the digital release of the 24-song "The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)" with music by DETHKLOK, the on-screen band from Adult Swim's favorite heavy metal adventure "Metalocalypse". "The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)" gives fans the opportunity to stream the original 15-track album along with nine additional harder-to-find tracks previously unavailable on all the digital platforms.

The album release is the perfect primer for all of the exciting "Metalocalypse" and DETHKLOK happenings this year: A national DETHKLOK co-headlining tour with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers BABYMETAL, a full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar", and the release of two albums: a companion soundtrack and "Dethalbum IV".

Meanwhile, fans can summon DETHKLOK by streaming the "Metalocalypse: Dethklok Complete Collection" playlist, which features all the band's available music.

"The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)" is now available for streaming and digital purchase, and the track listing is as follows:

01. Murmaider

02. Go Into The Water

03. Awaken

04. Bloodrocuted

05. Go Forth And Die

06. Fansong

07. Better Metal Snake

08. The Lost Vikings

09. Thunderhorse

10. Briefcase Full Of Guts

11. Birthday Dethday

12. Hatredcopter

13. Castratikron

14. Face Fisted

15. Detharmonic

16. Deththeme

17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle

18. Blood Ocean

19. Murdertrain A Comin'

20. Pickles Intro

21. Kill You

22. Hatredy

23. Dethklok Gets In Tune

24. Go Into The Water (Gulf Of Danzig Remix)

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the Warner Bros Discovery companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world's most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

"Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" was written and directed by Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt ("Metalocalypse"),Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician),King Diamond (KING DIAMOND, MERCYFUL FATE),Mark Hamill ("Batman: The Animated Series", "The Machine"),Kirk Hammett (METALLICA),Jon Hamm ("Confess, Fletch", "Top Gun: Maverick"),Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE),Malcolm McDowell ("A Clockwork Orange"),Juliet Mills ("Passions"),Laraine Newman ("Saturday Night Live"),Raya Yarbrough ("Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem - A Klok Opera"),and Livia Zita (King Diamond's wife and 2022 winner of Society Of Voice Arts And Sciences Award).

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

"Metalocalypse" originally premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim and was created by Small and Blacha.