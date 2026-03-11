SLASH Signs On As Executive Producer Of 'Black Zombie' Feature Documentary

According to The Hollywood Reporter, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash has signed on to executive produce the feature documentary "Black Zombie" from director Maya Annik Bedward. The film will premiere this weekend at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

"Black Zombie" is a feature documentary about the most popular, yet misunderstood monster of our time. Tracing the origins of the zombie from Haitian folklore to Hollywood horror, the film investigates common misrepresentations of this figure to reveal its connection to slavery and movements of resistance.

"Black Zombie" features appearances by Slash, Yves-Grégory Francois, Anderson Mojica, musical artist and Vodou priest Erol Josué, special effects legend Tom Savini ("Night Of The Living Dead") and filmmaker Zandashé Brown ("Horror Noire").

By reclaiming the narrative through a Haitian perspective, "Black Zombie" invites audiences to reconsider the legacy behind one of horror’' most profitable and persistent icons.

"Black Zombie" public screenings:

Friday, March 13 at 2:45 p.m. CST at Alamo Lamar 6, Austin, TX

Saturday, March 14 at 10:45 a.m. CST at Alamo Lamar 3, Austin, TX

Saturday, March 14 at 10:45 a.m. CST at Alamo Lamar 1, Austin, TX

Tuesday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. CST at Violet Crown 3, Austin, TX

Tuesday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. CST at Violet Crown 1, Austin, TX

Slash, the Grammy-winning, world-renowned rock guitarist who has played in GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER, as well as his own groups SLASH'S SNAKEPIT and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, and SLASH'S BLUES BALL band has released six solo albums overall. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, "Slash" (2010) — which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Fergie, Myles Kennedy, Iggy Pop, Dave Grohl and more on vocals — he formed the solo band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS who've been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for well over a decade. SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released four critically acclaimed albums, including "Apocalyptic Love" (2012),"World On Fire" (2016),"Living The Dream" (2018) and 2022's full-length album titled "4", which arrived via Gibson Records, and debuted as the No. 1-selling hard rock album the week of release with worldwide press acclaim.

Over the years, Slash has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with GUNS N' ROSES in 2012 and was named No. 2 on Time magazine's "The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players" after Jimi Hendrix. He rejoined GUNS N' ROSES in 2016 for a historic and ongoing world tour and completed a global tour with his group SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS. On May 17, 2024, Slash officially released his sixth solo album, a star-studded blues record titled "Orgy Of The Damned", also via Gibson Records.