HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Samples SLAYER's 'Raining Blood' Riff On New Anthem '1x1'

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD has released a new single, "1x1", today via Sumerian Records. The track is built around a sample of the legendary riff from SLAYER's "Raining Blood" and arrives as the band carries the momentum of a massive 2025 straight into a spring and summer festival circuit spanning North America and Europe. Watch the accompanying "1x1" music video below.

"1x1" makes no apology for what it is. Built on hard-pounding beats and the unmistakable bones of one of metal's most revered tracks, it finds HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD in full victory-lap mode, the chorus landing like a verdict: one by one they fall, let the reaper take them all. The band has spent seventeen years earning the right to talk like this, and the numbers back it up. With over 3.2 billion cross-platform streams and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, "1x1" is the natural evolution of a band that knows exactly where they stand.

Matt Good (Skrillex, THE HAUNT),handles production. The nu-metal-esque beats lay the foundation, the slowed down "Raining Blood" riff builds the vibe and the punchy rap verses build to a huge chorus to create an undeniable banger, the likes of which HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD have spent nearly two decades perfecting.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD comments: "This song is about resilience. People are always going to doubt you or try to bring you down, but the point is getting back up every time and reminding them you're still here, and that you can't be replaced."

"Hollywood Forever", HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's October 2024 Sumerian Records debut, set the tone for this chapter, cracking 20.3 million cross-platform streams and peaking at No. 18 at Active Rock radio. "Savior" followed in June 2025, pulling the band in a darker, more emotionally exposed direction. "1x1" lands as the third piece, and the pivot back is deliberate. Where "Savior" was confession, this is confrontation.

In between, 2025 kept HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD busy. A co-headline run with Tech N9ne. Mainstage slots at Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and Louder Than Life. A full run supporting FALLING IN REVERSE on the "God Is A Weapon" tour through arenas and amphitheaters across North America. The band also continued work on their ninth studio album.

"1x1" arrives with that momentum fully intact and nowhere to go but forward as HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD head into a festival run that spans two continents, opening with Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach in May, moving through a full European circuit this summer including a mainstage slot at Download festival 2026, and closing out stateside with Rocklahoma in September.

Since the release of their RIAA-platinum-certified 2008 debut "Swan Songs", HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's distinctive and infectious music has incited a global cult audience, sold out shows across continents, and earned praise from Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Revolver and more. With over 3.2 billion cross-platform streams, over 1 billion YouTube views, and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, they remain one of modern rock's most influential and enduring forces. Now signed to Sumerian Records, they continue to push boundaries and reshape alternative culture.