DIAMOND HEAD's Classic Debut Album 'Lightning To The Nations' To Be Re-Released As 'Remastered 2021' Edition

DIAMOND HEAD's genre-defining debut album, "Lightning To The Nations", will be re-released as "Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021]" on September 30 via Silver Lining Music. The release will feature not only the original album from quarter-inch master tapes which METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich helped DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler retrieve back in 1990, but also alternative mixes of classic cuts "Lightning To The Nations", "The Prince", "Sucking My Love", "Am I Evil?" and "Sweet And Innocent" never publicly released (or heard) before. There is also brand-new cover artwork based on an idea Tatler had, to show a character referred to as "The Lightning God".

Tatler recalls: "In 1990, as a celebration of the tenth anniversary of the NWOBHM, Lars Ulrich and Geoff Barton compiled the double album 'New Wave Of British Heavy Metal '79 Revisited' which came out on Phonogram Records. It was Lars who made it his business to track down wherever possible the original master tapes because all he had were the old, often scratched singles. He told me that he would often call up members of the bands they wanted to feature on the album and the confused guy on the other end of the phone would assume it was wind-up. 'Who? Lars Ulrich? From METALLICA? Fuck off!' When Lars called me, I explained that the original quarter-inch masters for 'Lightning To The Nations' hadn't been seen since they were sent by our old manager to a guy called Horgi at Woolfe Records years back. Apparently Horgi didn't return the tapes, so Lars dispatched someone from METALLICA's German label to pay the guy a visit… The tapes were duly returned and after Phonogram had finished with them, Lars made sure they came home to me. I still have them stored safely."

The original tapes were first quite literally baked (a process which allows degraded tape to be returned to playable quality),then restored and digitized before current DIAMOND HEAD frontman Rasmus "Ras" Bom Andersen remastered the tracks, ending up with a pristine edition of the original recordings and the recently discovered alternative mixes. Pure treasure for all fans of both DIAMOND HEAD and the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, the restored masters are supplemented by a set of bonus tracks originally recorded in 1980s. Rounding out this ultimate edition are a set of deep and detailed notes on both the era and each song by Tatler.

"Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021]" will be released as a double CD, a deluxe 180-gram gatefold triple-vinyl edition containing the original album remastered, the lost mixes and the bonus tracks. There will also be a single vinyl edition of just the remastered album, also on 180 grams. The complete recordings will also be available to stream and download.

Formed in 1976 under the riff-rolling leadership of Tatler, DIAMOND HEAD would quickly establish themselves as a vanguard of the exploding New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene. With "Lightning To The Nations", DIAMOND HEAD influenced and opened gates for many metal bands.

Asked about the fact that both METALLICA and MEGADETH have cited DIAMOND HEAD as a major influence, Tatler told Wrinkly Rockers Club: "It's flattering. What can I say? It's great. I'm so glad that happened. I think it's helped keep the band going. I don't think we'd be having this conversation if we hadn't been covered by METALLICA. It's brought in so many fans. A number of times, people have said, 'I got into you through METALLICA.' They read the small print. They presume 'Am I Evil' is written by METALLICA until they go, 'Woah! [It says it was written by] Tatler/Harris.' And they go, 'Okay. Let's have a look at this band,' and then think, 'Actually, I quite like that.'"