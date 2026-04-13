DIMMU BORGIR Announces August 2026 North American Tour With HYPOCRISY And SUFFOCATION

Norwegian symphonic black metal titans DIMMU BORGIR will embark on a North American tour this summer. Support on the 10-date trek will come from HYPOCRISY, SUFFOCATION and HULDER.

The tour will kick off on August 7 at the Palladium Times Square in in New York City, and will wrap up on August 23 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Aug. 07 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square *

Aug. 08 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

Aug. 10 - Toronto, ON @ History

Aug. 11 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Aug. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Aug. 14 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Aug. 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Aug. 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Aug. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

* With SUFFOCATION; no HYPOCRISY

DIMMU BORGIR will be touring in support of its new album, "Grand Serpent Rising", which will arrive on on May 22 via Nuclear Blast Records.

DIMMU BORGIR frontman Shagrath stated about the LP: "I truly feel we've outdone ourselves musically on this album. It's been a long and demanding process, but seeing how it all came together makes it incredibly rewarding. 'Grand Serpent Rising' reflects every era of DIMMU BORGIR. This album carries echoes of every chapter of DIMMU BORGIR's legacy. I believe our fans will recognize that, and find something within it that truly resonates."

Even the sheer weight of the album title speaks volumes.

"It fits perfectly," DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Silenoz explained. "DIMMU BORGIR is a leviathan of a band on a grand scale and we are rising once again. While the serpent represents evil to some, for us it symbolizes something else: renewal, growth, knowledge, and liberation. Shedding our skin, so to speak. And let's not forget that February 2026 marks the end of the Year of the Snake, roughly the same moment this album was completed."

"Grand Serpent Rising" was recorded in Gothenburg with acclaimed producer Fredrik Nordström, whose legacy with the band includes landmark releases "Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia" and "Death Cult Armageddon". The collaboration once again captures the band at their most expansive and ferocious, blending orchestral grandeur with unrelenting black metal intensity.

In October 2026, two of the most influential forces in extreme metal join together for a monumental live assault: DIMMU BORGIR and BEHEMOTH will embark on the "In League With Satan" co-headline tour, storming across Europe. As special guests, the Swedish black metal icons DARK FUNERAL will add even more ferocity to an already devastating lineup.

Last June, DIMMU BORGIR announced Kjell Åge "Damage" Karlsen as the band's new guitarist. Karlsen, who previously played with Shagrath in the long-running Norwegian rock act CHROME DIVISION, made his live debut with DIMMU BORGIR on June 27, 2025 at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

Longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen) announced his departure from the band in the summer of 2024, explaining that he wanted to reactivate his OLD MAN'S CHILD project.

Galder played his final concert with DIMMU BORGIR on August 17, 2024 as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

DIMMU BORGIR is:

Shagrath - vocals

Silenoz - guitars

Damage - guitars

Victor - bass

Gerlioz - keyboards

Daray - drums

Photo credit: Stian Andersen