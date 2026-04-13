MARCUS NAND Confirmed As Featured Guitarist On WILLIAM SHATNER's Upcoming Metal Album

When you're looking for a great guitar solo, you need a great guitarist to play it. That's what William Shatner thought as he was playing through the early material he has already gathered for his upcoming metal album, and that's exactly what he did.

Shatner was listening back to "The Grim Reaper", a new song that he cowrote with guitarist Marcus Nand, and while he was personally happy with the performance, he also sent their demo to RAINBOW/DEEP PURPLE legend Ritchie Blackmore to ask what he thought, and what he might do differently.

Ritchie got back to William directly. "The guitar solo on what you sent is very good," Blackmore reportedly said." I don't feel I can add anything to change or improve it."

So Nand, already widely regarded as one of the best, if underrated, guitarists on the current scene, known for his refined, tasteful playing style, takes one more giant step towards immortality. Ritchie, after all, is renowned for his refusal to accept second best… if he says something's good, you'd better believe it's good.

And Nand is good, his eclectic upbringing formulating a style that spans the flamenco traditions of Spain, the soulful depths of blues, and the raw power of rock. This unique blend has garnered him significant recognition, notably through his work with long-time David Bowie sideman Mike Garson; the metal band FREAK OF NATURE, featuring Mike Tramp; and the world music-infused rock ensemble ZIROQ, alongside another Bowie veteran, bassist Carmine Rojas.

Blackmore, who has previously collaborated on two William Shatner releases, the blues and Christmas albums, also expressed his gratitude for being considered for this new project and conveyed his encouragement.

And so work continues apace on this most eagerly awaited of albums, but if you can't wait to hear just how good a guitarist Nand is, catch his debut solo album "The Traveler", released in 2024 by Cleopatra Records. Garson, Tramp and Rojas all appear on the album, alongside Billy Idol collaborator Steve Stevens.

Further details about William Shatner's album, including additional guest appearances and release dates, will be announced soon.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 70 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist.

In 1966, Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the television series "Star Trek". The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the "Star Trek" movies, one of which he directed.

Shatner played the title role in the hit television series "T.J. Hooker" before hosting television's first reality-based series, "Rescue 911".

He won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer Denny Crane on both "The Practice" and "Boston Legal". He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Shatner's love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album "Has Been". The Milwaukee Ballet performed "Common People", a dance presentation set to several numbers from the record; the event and its preparations are featured in the documentary "Gonzo Ballet", which played to sold-out houses at film festivals worldwide.

In September 2021, Shatner released the autobiographical album titled "Bill" with tracks featuring Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley and Joe Walsh, to name a few. In October 2020, "The Blues" album quickly reached No. 1 on Billbord's Blues chart. Shatner previously released the country music album "Why Not Me", in August 2018 with Jeff Cook and Heartland Records. Quickly following that, Shatner experienced much success with "Shatner Clause", a holiday album released in October 2018 which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

Off the screen and broadcast waves, Shatner has authored nearly 30 best-sellers in both the fiction and non-fiction genres. His autobiography, "Up Till Now", was a New York Times best-seller and was followed by "Shatner Rules", which was released in October 2011. William Shatner's book "Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship With A Remarkable Man", was released in February 2016, appearing on the New York Times bestseller list. Shatner's released "Live Long And…What I Might Have Learned Along The Way" in September 2018 and "Boldly Go", a fascinating and timely collection of essays in which Shatner reflects on key events from his 90-years of life, was released in October 2022.

In April 2011, Shatner launched his hugely popular one-man show, "Shatner's World", on Broadway. He toured in Australia and New Zealand, followed by tours in Canada and over 50 cities in the United States.

Shatner has been successful in another area — horse breeding. A longtime dedicated breeder of American Quarter horses, he has had enormous success with the American Saddlebred, developing and riding world champions and has won numerous world championships in several equine events. His passions for horses and philanthropy were united when he started the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which benefits Los Angeles-based children's charities.

Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He lives in Los Angeles, California.

William Shatner photo by Elizabeth Shatner (both photos courtesy of Cleopatra Records)