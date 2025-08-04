DIMMU BORGIR's SILENOZ Confirms Band Is Working On New Album: 'We Demo Everything Down To The Smallest Little Detail'

At this past weekend's Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Silenoz (real name: Sven Atle Kopperud) confirmed that he and his bandmates are working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Eonian" album. Asked how he knows that the LP is finished and it's time to unleashed it on to the rest of the world, Silenoz said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's always that time where you can work and work and work on it, but at the same time you have to let it go. It's the same when you have a kid and it grows up. You have to let it out of its shell somehow, and once that's done, yeah, then it's done. But certain albums, we live with the songs for so many years before we actually record them. So we can go back and forth, back and forth, and when we finally then go to the main studio to record all the parts again, then we pretty much have everything set. 'Cause we demo everything down to the smallest little detail before we go and record actual albums, so we can live with the songs and figure out the small tweaks here and there. Even after months and maybe even years, you can go back, and it's, like, 'Yeah, let's tweak it a little bit there.'"

Regarding what advice he would give to young up-and-upcoming musicians who have a vision of starting a band, Silenoz said: "Well, I would say try and find your place in the group or in the band constellation and do whatever you are good at. And there's a place for everybody in the band in that sense. And try and figure out who is the more leader type, because not everybody can be a leader. Let's face it — being in a band is not a democracy. It only works up to a certain point. Everybody wants to be there when you take the easy decisions and the cool decisions, but when you have to do the bad decisions and the negative ones and all that stuff, then that's when you separate from the democracy and to the leadership."

Asked if the leadership of DIMMU BORGIR is a 50-50 split between him and vocalist Shagrath (real name: Stian Tomt Thoresen),Silenoz said: "You know what? I think there's very few things that we disagree on. I tend to look at all the other stuff that we actually do agree on. And we have the same drive now more than probably ever, although that probably sounds a bit weird, but that's a fact. And I think we have the respect for each other and for our brand and for our history and legacy to not mess it up, if you know what I mean. So, yeah, if there's a hard decision to be made, then we do it together."

This past June, DIMMU BORGIR announced Kjell Åge "Damage" Karlsen as the band's new guitarist. Karlsen, who previously played with Shagrath in the long-running Norwegian rock act CHROME DIVISION, made his live debut with DIMMU BORGIR on June 27 at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

Longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen) announced his departure from the band last summer, explaining that he wanted to reactivate his OLD MAN'S CHILD project.

The now-48-year-old Galder played his final concert with DIMMU BORGIR on August 17, 2024 as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

Galder is a founding member of the melodic black metal band OLD MAN'S CHILD, with whom he released one EP and seven studio albums between 1994 and 2009.

DIMMU BORGIR's current lineup is officially a duo comprising Shagrath on lead vocals and Silenoz on rhythm guitar. They are joined by session musicians Karlsen on guitar, Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski on drums (since 2008),Geir "Gerlioz" Bratland on keyboards (since 2010) and Victor Brandt on bass (since 2018).

DIMMU BORGIR's latest album, "Eonian", came out in 2018. The LP was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, DIMMU BORGIR has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.

DIMMU BORGIR released a collection of its cover songs, "Inspiratio Profanus", in December 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Inspiratio Profanus" featured the first single "Black Metal" by VENOM, "Perfect Strangers" (DEEP PURPLE),"Burn In Hell" (TWISTED SISTER) and renditions from CELTIC FROST, as well as other influential artists.