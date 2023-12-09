DIMMU BORGIR's SILENOZ: 'I'm Totally Against Any Type Of Censorship'

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz) was asked what he thinks about artists using their platforms to voice their political opinions. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I think it's everything in its place. I don't think maybe artists should focus too much on politics, but at the same time, people shouldn't, or artists shouldn't be afraid to speak their minds either, because that's the good thing about musicians and whatever other artists there are — they're creative beings. I read someone that if you're eligible to vote, then why shouldn't you be able to speak your opinion about stuff?"

He continued: "I'm totally against any type of censorship or anything like that bullshit. I think people should be allowed to say whatever they want. It's like when you do physical harm and stuff, that's a totally different ballgame. But everybody should be able to say what they want. And if people are offended, then it's the problem of the people that is getting offended. You have the choice if you want to be offended or not, in my eyes."

Silenoz recently told FaceCulture that he and his DIMMU BORGIR bandmates are working on their follow-up to 2018's "Eonian" album. Regarding why it is taking so long for DIMMU BORGIR to release new music ("Eonian" was the first DIMMU album in eight years),Silenoz said: "Well, it could have been fairly easy to do 'Enthrone Darkness Triumphant Part Two', and we could have done albums like that every third year or second year, but, to be honest, what would be the point in that, to have an album almost identical to what some fans classify as a classic. So that would be the easy way out and the path of least resistance. And that would also, in my eyes, be a selling-out point because you would do something that's less challenging and cash in on that. But that's not how we have worked ever; we never compromised and we always take the time we feel is needed to finish an album. If it takes eight years as it did now — it shouldn't have done that, obviously — but it is what it is. An album is finished when it's finished."

"Eonian" was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, the infernal core trio consisting of Shagrath, Silenoz and Galder has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.

DIMMU BORGIR released a collection of its cover songs, "Inspiratio Profanus", on December 8 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Inspiratio Profanus" features the thunderous first single, "Black Metal" by the extreme metal pioneers VENOM, the genre-defining "Perfect Strangers" (DEEP PURPLE),fan favorite "Burn In Hell" (TWISTED SISTER),and electrifying renditions from the legendary CELTIC FROST, as well as other immensely influential artists.