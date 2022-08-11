DIO: 'Donington '83' And 'Donington '87' To Be Re-Released In September

On September 23, Niji Entertainment and BMG will re-release two legendary live performances from DIO at the Castle Donington festival in the United Kingdom. "Donington '83" captures the original DIO lineup on the "Holy Diver" tour and captures a young, hungry band three months after the release of their debut album. The set features classic tracks from Ronnie James Dio's already-amazing career as vocalist for RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH, alongside future classics like "Holy Diver", "Rainbow In The Dark" and "Stand Up And Shout".

Following three hugely successful studio albums and silver, gold and platinum certifications around the world, "Donington '87" captures the "Dream Evil" lineup and features such classics as "The Last In Line", "Rock 'N' Roll Children" and "All The Fools Sailed Away".

Additionally, the two discs contain killer renditions of both RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH classics, including "Man On The Silver Mountain", "Neon Knights", "Stargazer" and "Heaven And Hell".

As the singer of RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL and his own band, Dio is often considered to be one of rock's all-time great vocalists. Although he sadly passed away in 2010 after battling stomach cancer, Dio's music continues to connect with the masses — the official Ronnie James Dio Facebook page has over 2.5 million followers, his music on Spotify receives over 3 million monthly listeners, and in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things", the popular character Eddie Munson sports a large "DIO" patch on the back of his beloved denim jacket.

"Donington '83" and "Donington '87" is available in both limited-edition 2LP and CD configurations. Each features a 3D / lenticular art print of the cover. The LP sets feature an exclusive etching on Side D.

"Donington '83"

Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals

Vivian Campbell - Guitar

Jimmy Bain - Bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Claude Schnell - Keyboards

Track listing:

01. Stand Up and Shout

02. Straight Through The Heart

03. Children Of The Sea

04. Rainbow In The Dark

05. Holy Diver

06. Drum Solo

07. Stargazer

08. Guitar Solo

09. Heaven And Hell

10. Man On The Silver Mountain

11. Starstruck

12. Man On The Silver Mountain (Reprise)

"Donington '87"

Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals

Craig Goldy - Guitar

Jimmy Bain - Bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Claude Schnell - Keyboards

Track listing:

01. Dream Evil

02. Neon Knights

03. Naked In The Rain

04. Rock 'N' Roll Children

05. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll

06. The Last In Line

07. Children Of The Sea

08. Holy Diver

09. Heaven And Hell

10. Man On The Silver Mountain

11. All The Fools Sailed Away

12. The Last In Line (Reprise)

13. Rainbow In The Dark

Photo credit: PG Brunelli / BMG