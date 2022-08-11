DIO: 'Donington '83' And 'Donington '87' To Be Re-Released In September

DIO: 'Donington '83' And 'Donington '87' To Be Re-Released In SeptemberAugust 11, 2022
On September 23, Niji Entertainment and BMG will re-release two legendary live performances from DIO at the Castle Donington festival in the United Kingdom. "Donington '83" captures the original DIO lineup on the "Holy Diver" tour and captures a young, hungry band three months after the release of their debut album. The set features classic tracks from Ronnie James Dio's already-amazing career as vocalist for RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH, alongside future classics like "Holy Diver", "Rainbow In The Dark" and "Stand Up And Shout".
Following three hugely successful studio albums and silver, gold and platinum certifications around the world, "Donington '87" captures the "Dream Evil" lineup and features such classics as "The Last In Line", "Rock 'N' Roll Children" and "All The Fools Sailed Away".
Additionally, the two discs contain killer renditions of both RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH classics, including "Man On The Silver Mountain", "Neon Knights", "Stargazer" and "Heaven And Hell".
As the singer of RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL and his own band, Dio is often considered to be one of rock's all-time great vocalists. Although he sadly passed away in 2010 after battling stomach cancer, Dio's music continues to connect with the masses — the official Ronnie James Dio Facebook page has over 2.5 million followers, his music on Spotify receives over 3 million monthly listeners, and in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things", the popular character Eddie Munson sports a large "DIO" patch on the back of his beloved denim jacket.
"Donington '83" and "Donington '87" is available in both limited-edition 2LP and CD configurations. Each features a 3D / lenticular art print of the cover. The LP sets feature an exclusive etching on Side D.
"Donington '83"
Personnel:
Ronnie James Dio - Vocals
Vivian Campbell - Guitar
Jimmy Bain - Bass
Vinny Appice - Drums
Claude Schnell - Keyboards
Track listing:
01. Stand Up and Shout
02. Straight Through The Heart
03. Children Of The Sea
04. Rainbow In The Dark
05. Holy Diver
06. Drum Solo
07. Stargazer
08. Guitar Solo
09. Heaven And Hell
10. Man On The Silver Mountain
11. Starstruck
12. Man On The Silver Mountain (Reprise)
"Donington '87"
Personnel:
Ronnie James Dio - Vocals
Craig Goldy - Guitar
Jimmy Bain - Bass
Vinny Appice - Drums
Claude Schnell - Keyboards
Track listing:
01. Dream Evil
02. Neon Knights
03. Naked In The Rain
04. Rock 'N' Roll Children
05. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
06. The Last In Line
07. Children Of The Sea
08. Holy Diver
09. Heaven And Hell
10. Man On The Silver Mountain
11. All The Fools Sailed Away
12. The Last In Line (Reprise)
13. Rainbow In The Dark
Photo credit: PG Brunelli / BMG