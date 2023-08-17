DIO: 'The Studio Albums: 1996-2004' Limited-Edition Deluxe CD And LP Box Sets Due In September

BMG and Niji Entertainment Group Inc. have partnered to issue limited-edition deluxe CD and LP box sets of Ronnie James Dio's final four studio albums on September 22, 2023. Titled "The Studio Albums: 1996-2004", the set will include "Angry Machines" (1996),"Magica" (2000),"Killing The Dragon" (2002) and "Master Of The Moon" (2004).

The LP set is housed in a sideloading box with newly created art on five 180g color LPs ("Angry Machines" on Halloween orange with black marble LP, "Killing The Dragon" on transparent yellow with black marble LP, "Master Of The Moon" on electric blue with milky clear marble LP and "Magica" on transparent blood red and black smoke 2LP plus the rare single "Electra" on a cobalt blue 7".

Ronnie's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio says: "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

"Angry Machines"

Originally released in 1996 and featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals),Tracy G (guitars),Jeff Pilson (bass),Vinny Appice (drums) and Scott Warren (keyboards).

CD and LP track listing:

01. Institutional Man

02. Don't Tell The Kids

03. Black

04. Hunter Of The Heart

05. Stay Out Of My Mind

06. Big Sister

07. Double Monday

08. Golden Rules

09. Dying In America

10. This Is Your Life

"Magica"

Originally released in 2000 and featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals),Craig Goldy (guitars),Jimmy Bain (bass),and Simon Wright (drums),the two-LP set includes a bonus 7" of studio track "Electra"

CD and LP track listing:

01. Discovery

02. Magica Theme

03. Lord Of The Last Day

04. Fever Dreams

05. Turn To Stone

06. Feed My Head

07. Eriel

08. Chalis

09. As Long As It's Not About Love

10. Losing My Insanity

11. Otherworld

12. Magica (Reprise)

13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)

"Killing The Dragon"

Originally released in 2002 and featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals),Doug Aldrich (guitars),Jimmy Bain (bass) and Simon Wright (drums).

CD and LP track listing:

01. Killing The Dragon

02. Along Comes A Spider

03. Scream

04. Better In The Dark

05. Rock and Roll

06. Push

07. Guilty

08. Throw Away Children

09. Before The Fall

10. Cold Feet

"Master Of The Moon"

Originally released in 2004, "Master Of The Moon" was the final studio album under the DIO band name and featured the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals),Craig Goldy (guitar),Jeff Pilson (bass) and Simon Wright (drums).

Disc 1 and LP track listing:

01. One More For The Road

02. Master Of The Moon

03. The End Of The World

04. Shivers

05. The Man Who Would Be King

06. The Eyes

07. Living The Lie

08. I Am

09. Death By Love

10. In Dreams

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die", the first-ever, career-spanning documentary on the life and times of the late legendary metal icon Ronnie James Dio, will be released worldwide by Mercury Studios on DVD and Blu-ray+4K and as a special deluxe edition featuring the DVD and Blu-ray packaged with exclusive merchandise on September 29, 2023. All of these configurations of the film will include a 20-minute selection of deleted and extended scenes restored from the cutting room floor to create a special fan experience.

The limited deluxe edition will be packaged in a two-piece lift-off lid box containing both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film plus branded DIO merchandise that will include logoed trading cards, guitar picks, lapel pin, coasters and a fold out poster from the film.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the film along with bundles of exclusive "Dreamers Never Die" merchandise, including a limited-edition screen print movie poster, "Dreamers Never Die" t-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats and beanies, etched beer stein, mousepad, tote bag, replica of "Dio Way" street sign, and word magnet set as well as a raglan shirt and dome pin celebrating Dio's first band, ELF.

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die", which world premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, enjoyed a special event theatrical release in more than 600 cinemas worldwide last fall and is available on Showtime.

Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Dio's autobiography, titled "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released in July 2021 via Permuted Press.