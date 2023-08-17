GREEN DAY Announces Massive 'Dookie' 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Marking three decades of one of the most influential albums of all time, five-time Grammy Award-winning band GREEN DAY has announced the massive "Dookie" 30th-anniversary deluxe edition out on September 29, 2023.

As part of this blockbuster collection, the California trio celebrate their landmark 10-times-platinum, diamond-certified Grammy Award-winning third full-length offering and major label debut by unveiling previously unreleased "Dookie" demos — four-track demos and cassette demos — and outtakes as well as two seminal live recordings, "Live At Woodstock" (1994) — for the first time on DSPs — and the previously unreleased "Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)".

Of course, the record also houses signature generational anthems "Basket Case", "When I Come Around", "Welcome To Paradise" and "Longview", among others.

"Dookie" 30th-anniversary deluxe edition will be available everywhere digitally as well as a limited-edition six-LP vinyl box set and four-CD box set. Plus, a special version of the six-LP vinyl box set will only be available on the band's webstore and at indie record stores with each record pressed on a different shade of brown vinyl.

Loaded to the brim with collector's items, the vinyl box set boasts a roll of "Dookie" dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white "coloring page" cover litho insert, and a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box set consists of two stickers, the five-button set, air freshener, and single soft vinyl magnet. Both box set versions feature a heartfelt personal intro penned by Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo and extensive liner notes from Grammy Award winner Bob Mehr.

"Dookie"'s influence remains downright inescapable. It has sold a staggering 20 million copies worldwide and stands out as "the first punk album to be certified diamond by the RIAA for North American sales in excess of 10 million." Out of four 1995 Grammy Award nominations, it notably garnered "Best Alternative Album." Rolling Stone touted it on the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time" and Pitchfork retrospectively christened it "one of the greatest teenage wasteland albums of any generation." The Daily Beast remarked on "How Green Day's Dookie Defined The 1990s And Changed Music Forever." Speaking to its sustained impact, it has generated billions of streams to date. To put it in perspective, "Dookie" has lived through five presidential administrations, Y2K, social media, a global pandemic, and the birth of countless acolytes. However, there's still nothing like it after all of this time.

"Dookie" 30th-anniversary deluxe edition track listing

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie

LP 2: Dookie Demos

LP 3: Dookie Outtakes

LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)

LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)

Dookie:

01. Burnout

02. Having A Blast

03. Chump

04. Longview

05. Welcome To Paradise

06. Pulling Teeth

07. Basket Case

08. She

09. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself

"Dookie" Four-Track Demos:

01. Burnout

02. Chump

03. Pulling Teeth

04. Basket Case

05. She

06. Sassafras Roots

07. When I Come Around

08. In The End

09. F.O.D.

10. When It's Time

"Dookie" Cassette Demos:

01. When I Come Around

02. Basket Case

03. Longview

04. Burn Out

05. Haushinka

06. J.A.R.

07. Having A Blast

"Dookie" Outtakes:

01. Christie Rd.

02. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

03. J.A.R.

04. On The Wagon

05. Tired Of Waiting For You

06. Walking The Dog (demo)

"Live At Woodstock" (1994)

01. Welcome To Paradise (live)

02. One Of My Lies (live)

03. Chump (live)

04. Longview (live)

05. Basket Case (live)

06. When I Come Around (live)

07. Burnout (live)

08. F.O.D. (live)

09. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

"Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)"

01. Welcome To Paradise (live)

02. One Of My Lies (live)

03. Chump (live)

04. Longview (live)

05. Burnout (live)

06. Only Of You (live)

07. When I Come Around (live)

08. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

09. Going To Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road To Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10-teimes-platinum diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "The most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot", which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album." Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, GREEN DAY's thirteenth studio album "Father Of All..." debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart and No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "GREEN DAY's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, GREEN DAY embarked on "The Hella Mega Tour" with FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER. The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs — including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium.