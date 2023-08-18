DIRTY HONEY' Announces 'Can't Find The Brakes' Album Details

With a brand-new single, "Won't Take Me Alive", already Top 20 at U.S. rock radio, and coming off of two consecutive, sold-out 2023 headline tours of Europe, DIRTY HONEY, one of rock's hottest young bands, will release a new album, "Can't Find The Brakes", on November 3. Both the album's title track, "Can't Find The Brakes", and "Won't Take Me Alive" are now available as instant-grat tracks when you pre-save/pre-add/pre-order the album.

This past April, DIRTY HONEY — Marc LaBelle (vocals),John Notto (guitar),Justin Smolian (bass),and new drummer Jaydon Bean — headed to Australia to record the new album with longtime producer Nick DiDia. Unlike the band's self-titled, full-length 2019 debut, which, due to the pandemic, had to be recorded via Zoom with the band in Los Angeles and DiDia in Australia, DIRTY HONEY spent an entire month in the studio with DiDia.

LaBelle said: "Just physically being together in the studio with our producer made for a very creative environment; we got into such a groove, we were very focused, and not rushed, so it was great for all of us.

"We decided to call the album 'Can't Find The Brakes' because the title was almost a time capsule of our lives right now. We're constantly on the move and living each day city by city. Sometimes being a touring musician can feel like you're on a train going full speed, and even if you could find the brakes, would you really want to?"

"Having Jayden in the band has made a huge difference," said Justin. "He's an a capella singer with a background in vocal harmonies. So having him contribute, especially to the harmonies, has really added to our sound and has helped us grow a lot.

Marc added: "Jaydon's got a great approach to songwriting, and he's willing to take the ride with a song without judgment. There's a great Ed Sheeran quote that I love: 'Dare to suck. You never know what's going to happen, so just dare to suck.' Or, as Jayden puts it, 'You've just got to be open to infinity, man, you're a vessel for infinity!'"

"'Coming Home', 'Don't Put Out The Fire', 'You Make It Alright' and 'Rebel Son' are all standouts," said John. "'Won't Take Me Alive' is the most kick-ass, aggressive, badass rock song we've ever written. All of these songs widen our lane in a real energetic way."

The album cover art for "Can't Find The Brakes" was hand-painted by the world-renowned, Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Kelly "RISK" Gravel, who has been synonymous with the L.A. art scene for over 30 years. He was the first on the west coast to paint freight trains, freeway overpasses and signs, and the first artist in 400 years invited to paint in Michelangelo's studio.

"There really hasn't been a good band out of L.A. that got me pumped up," said RISK, "but DIRTY HONEY did. Their rock vibe, kind of like organized chaos, I wanted the artwork to say that."

"Can't Find The Brakes" track listing:

01. Don't Put Out The Fire

02. Won't Take Me Alive

03. Dirty Mind

04. Roam

05. Get A Little High

06. Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)

07. Can't Find The Brakes

08. Satisfied

09. Ride On

10. You Make It All Right

11. Rebel Son

As announced earlier this week, DIRTY HONEY will hit the road this fall on its "Can't Find The Brakes" North American headline tour. The band will initially play a handful of major U.S. rock festivals and GUNS N' ROSES support dates, and then segue into the headline run.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova