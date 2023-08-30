DISTURBED Awarded Key To The City Of Tinley Park, Illinois

The four members of DISTURBED were presented with a key to the city earlier tonight (Wednesday, August 30) prior to their concert at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois.

DISTURBED shared a couple of photos from the ceremony on social media and wrote in an accompanying message: "What an amazing honor receiving the key to the city in our hometown!

"Thank you to the Mayor of Tinley Park, @colleen.sullivan71 and to all of the trustees and board members for this sentimental moment."

Formed in Chicago in 1994, DISTURBED filmed the music video for its hit song "Down With The Sickness" at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (then known as Tweeter Center) during Q101's Jamboree in May 2001.

DISTURBED's current lineup consists of vocalist David Draiman, guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer.

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

