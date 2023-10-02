DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Has Been Reunited With His Missing Puppy: I 'Found Her'

David Draiman has been reunited with his new puppy Charlotte, who went missing from the DISTURBED singer's Florida home a couple of days ago.

Earlier today, the 50-year-old musician took to his Instagram to share a few new photos of Charlotte, and he captioned the post simply: "Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!"

Draiman took in the now-10-week-old golden retriever just three weeks ago. At that time, he posted the first pics of Charlotte, writing: "Say hello to the newest member of the Draiman family…Charlotte!!"

Over the weekend, Draiman revealed that Charlotte had gone missing and offered a reward for any information leading to her safe return. At the time, he wrote that he thought "she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard."

This past April, Draiman said in an interview that he had "just recently said goodbye to my Akita [dog Gabriel], my best friend of 14 years."

David had talked about losing some of his previous four-legged friends in various interviews, including 13 years ago when he said that the pain of his dog's death had inspired some of the lyrics for DISTURBED's fifth album, "Asylum". He told IGN in August 2013: "My touring companion, my dog Lisa, I had to put her to sleep during the 'Music As A Weapon' run. It was really difficult for me to deal with, and I got into a new relationship with a beautiful, wonderful girl and things went temporarily sour just prior to me moving into my new home in Austin, Texas. I moved from Chicago to Austin and I ordered a new pup that was supposed to be ready for me, and by the time I got home, the puppy ended up dying on the way to me."

In September 2023, Draiman sold his house in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest for $5 million. David bought the modern Spanish-Moroccan villa for $5.22 million in March 2022 and first listed it for $5.75 million in January 2023. It was last asking $5.19 million.

In April, Draiman confirmed that he finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

More than a year and a half ago, Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.