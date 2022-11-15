DISTURBED's MIKE WENGREN: 'It's Still A Crazy Time, A Crazy Environment For Touring'

DISTURBED drummer Mike Wengren spoke to the 105.1 The Blaze radio station about the band's plans for live concerts in support its upcoming album, "Divisive", which will arrive on November 18 via Reprise. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've done a few handful of shows this past year. We've been playing [the first single] 'Hey You' as part of the set. It goes over really well. The last two shows we even played [the second single] 'Unstoppable', which was the instant-grat track. We will absolutely play the next single and whatever else we can throw out there. It's all about interweaving the songs that everybody wants to hear. The old-school original classics from us — 'Down With The Sickness'; you're always gonna get that — and then, of course, throw the new songs in there as well."

He continued: "We're in the process right now of trying to get it all sort of ironed out, all the details in terms of touring for next year. It's still a crazy time, a crazy environment for touring, with fuel costs being so high; trucking and busing, supply chain issues. So we're just trying to navigate that, just like any other industry out there."

"Divisive" was recorded earlier this year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee. The follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" includes the three recently released singles "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and "Divisive".

After guitarist Dan Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer's punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.

"Divisive" marks the first time the band has included a guest feature on an LP, boasting the epic emotionally charged duet "Don't Tell Me" with HEART's Ann Wilson.

About the "Divisive" album, singer David Draiman noted: "Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It's one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone. Our society has become addicted to outrage. Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There's no better environment to forget about all of this shit than live music. We can be together and realize we have more in common than not. Recognize what's happening and let's make a change for the better."

Donegan added: "Whatever it takes, we've got to pull it together. We've always tried to take negative topics and spin them in a positive light. From touring around the world, we've seen the power of music as the universal language to bring everyone together from all walks of life. We can still play songs to unite people, and it's a pretty powerful feeling."