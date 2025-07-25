DON BROCO Signs To FEARLESS RECORDS, Shares New Single 'Cellophane'

U.K. rock juggernauts DON BROCO are charging into a bold new era with the release of their explosive new single, "Cellophane", out today via their new label home Fearless Records. The track launches alongside the announcement of their forthcoming U.S., UK and Australian tour dates, with tickets on sale Friday, July 27.

Blending biting riffs, stomping drums, and a vocal performance that flips effortlessly between smooth melodies, snarled verses, and angsty screams, "Cellophane" marks a razor-sharp evolution of the band's signature genre-bending style. Equal parts nu-metal revival and festival-ready rock anthem, the Dan Lancaster-produced (BLINK-182, MUSE, BRING ME THE HORIZON) song is built to make you bang your head and move your feet, all while grappling with something much heavier beneath the surface.

"'Cellophane' is about realizing you're not as tough as you thought," the band shares. "That maybe you mentally don't have what it takes, but at the same time are afraid of getting the help you need."

DON BROCO's unique blend of rock, metal, pop, and electronic textures has already earned them chart-topping albums ("Amazing Things", "Technology", "Automatic"),sold-out arena tours across the U.K., and global acclaim for their wildly energetic live shows. The signing to storied label Fearless Records marks the next leap forward.

"We signed DON BROCO because they're one of the most ambitious and creatively fearless bands in modern rock," shares Andy Serrao, president of Fearless Records. "They don't follow trends - they build worlds, and that vision lines up perfectly with what we do at Fearless. We're not here to reinvent them; we're here to amplify what makes them special and help take it global. This is a band built for the future, and we're proud to be part of what's next."

This fall, the band will bring their electric live energy across U.K., Australia and North America, performing new material alongside fan favorites.

Always unique, and forever pushing boundaries, DON BROCO have cemented themselves as one of the U.K.'s most dynamic and forward-thinking rock bands. Fusing elements of rock, metal, pop, and electronic music, the Bedford quartet — Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney and Tom Doyle — have earned critical acclaim and commercial success with albums like "Automatic" (U.K. Top 10),"Technology" (U.K. Top 5),and "Amazing Things", which reached #1 on the U.K. official album chart.

Garnering nothing but praise for their relentless high-octane performances, DON BROCO have previously sold-out arena shows across the U.K., headlining Wembley Arena after selling out Alexandra Palace as well as festival performances around the world including Download, Reading and Leeds, Slam Dunk, Vans Warped Tour and more. They have also toured with the likes of Mike Shinoda, STATE CHAMPS, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and OUR LAST NIGHT in the U.S. as well as selling out their very own debut U.S. headline tour.

Photog credit: Tom Pullen