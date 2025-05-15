DORO PESCH On Performing Live: 'I Treat Every Single Concert Like It Could Be The Last'

In a new interview with Gastão Moreira of Brazil's KazaGastão, German metal queen Doro Pesch spoke about her love of performing live for her fans. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The best is when I hear them sing 'All We Are' or 'Burning The Witches' and when I feel like there's a deep connection and when I can see in people's eyes there's something going on. When I feel that I can touch their metal heart, oh, that's the best. And here in Brazil, it's so high, the feeling is so — I mean, it's the best."

Asked how she "keeps the joy" in her performances after having played more than 3,500 concerts in her life, Doro said: "Ah, that's easy — because of the fans, because of the people. When I see the fans, when I see the people at small gigs or big festivals, it doesn't matter, but when I can feel and see the good energy, when I know they are happy, they're happy to see me and I immediately feel welcomed. And then I can sing better, I can jump higher, I can sing louder. It's a total high. And I always feel motivated and inspired — every single concert. And I treat every single concert like it could be the last. And it's always an adventure, every single gig. I never got tired of one song or one gig. It was always something fresh and new. Even 'All We Are', we played it since 1987, every gig, every concert, and it's still one of my favorites because I see the reaction. And, yeah, it's still like it would be a totally brand new song. So it's easy to be motivated when you're having fun and when you see the people."

As for what keeps her motivated to record new albums, Doro said: "Yes, I think it's now 20 or 21 [studio] records [that I have in my catalog], plus all the live records and DVDs, Blu-rays. We are working just now on our new DVD of the 40-year anniversary. It was a big show in Wacken and one time in my hometown, where I come from, Düsseldorf, Germany. And [we had] many guests. It was awesome. So we are still working on it. And, yeah, when I can write a new song, then I always feel like, 'Ah, maybe the fans will like it.' I get so excited. And you can never write the same song, but I love anthems. When I see people singing along, that makes me feel, ah, so great. And the headbanging stuff, that's always good. And ballads as well — I love ballads because people get little tears in their eyes. They get very emotional. So every song is sacred to me."

On March 31, Doro received a lifetime achievement award in her former hometown of Düsseldorf. The award was presented to the singer in a grand, ceremonial setting by Klaus Meine, frontman of the legendary rock band SCORPIONS.

The award honored Pesch's groundbreaking career, which began in the 1980s with her band WARLOCK. As one of the first women to break into the male-dominated heavy metal scene, she established herself as a lasting force in the international music industry. With over ten million albums sold and more than 3,500 concerts across 60 countries, the Düsseldorf native is among the most successful female rock musicians of all time.

Doro's latest album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released in October 2023 via Nuclear Blast.