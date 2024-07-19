DOROTHY Releases New Single 'Mud'

The raven-haired rock star from Los Angeles Dorothy has returned. Riding in on a black horse, equipped with leather and signature red lip, the rock world will once again be schooled in the undeniable chemistry that is alive and well amongst metal and rock loyalists and country badasses. A musical outlaw through and through, Dorothy's new single is a display of raw, full-bodied vocal power complimented by heavy-hitting instrumentation and riffs galore.

The first taste of the new music from this Billboard-charting powerhouse is the explosive and unforgettable new single "MUD". The track was produced by Scott Stevens (HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, NOTHING MORE).

With "MUD", Dorothy isn't afraid to, well, get dirty. The song boasts a hearty mix of the blues-infused rock her previous albums have been known for, but adds a countrified twist, as can be offered up by only an artist of Dorothy's caliber.

"Our first single off this record is an amalgamation of hard rock, metal, and country tied together with a trap beat and spicy, heavily layered vocals. It was also my first time attempting a scream — proud of that," says Dorothy, whose music has been described as "hot-blooded rock 'n' roll" (Kerrang!),"a triumphant battle cry" (Riff),"firing on all cylinders" (Revolver) and "bold" (Loudwire).

On Thursday, Dorothy launched a new webstore with exclusive merch available for pre-order and shared the single audio, giving fans who signed up an exclusive first listen to the song the day before release.

The details of Dororthy's forthcoming fourth studio album will be announced in due course. Dorothy's discography thus far includes "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022),which was inspired by a spiritual awakening, as well as "ROCKISDEAD" (2016),which inspired Roc Nation to sign the artist to the label, and "28 Days In The Valley" (2018). The Budapest, Hungary-born stunner has enjoyed over one billion global streams combined across her career and has participated in high-profile collaborations with everyone from STAIND to Slash of GUNS N' ROSES to Scott Stapp of CREED to ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss, earning and ultimately cementing her place among the hard rock elite.