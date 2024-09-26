DOWN, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, EXODUS, Others Confirmed For 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FEST

Due to the massive success of the second edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest, the iconic midwestern event is returning in 2025! The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, 2025, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15. Early bird tickets are now available here.

The festival is now pleased to welcome DOWN, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (performing "Calculating Infinity" in its entirety),EXODUS, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD and more to the lineup, with many more to be announced.

The first wave of bands is now as follows:

DOWN

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

EXODUS

DESTRUCTION

3 INCHES OF BLOOD

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

TROUBLE

THE ACACIA STRAIN

HARMS WAY

FUGITIVE

SPEED

EXHORDER

FULL OF HELL

END

NEKROGOBLIKON

DECEASED

LEGIONS OF DOOM

Festival co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "Milwaukee Metal Fest is back for year #3 and we're looking forward to an even bigger and better event in 2025!

"DOWN rarely play the Midwest, so their set is going to be something special. EXODUS are celebrating their 40th anniversary and were our #1 most requested band for the festival. We can't live without Bay Area Thrash. THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN haven't played Milwaukee in almost 15 years, let alone doing 'Calculating Infinity', plus 3 INCHES OF BLOOD are back but only doing select appearances, so the fact they chose to come play MMF is incredible and we can't wait to have our buddies from the great white north. Throw in new hxc metal phenomenons like SPEED and FUGITIVE, who represent the best of the new breed of heavy bands, plus MMF alumni like TROUBLE, EXHORDER and DECEASED, and we're guaranteed to have a rager!"

Milwaukee Metal Fest returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave / Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.