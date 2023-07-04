Down With The Fitness? DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Has Lost 34 Pounds In Last Six Months

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman says that he has lost more than 30 pounds in the last six months.

The 50-year-old singer, who moved to Miami, Florida in early 2022 after residing in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years, took to his social media earlier today (Tuesday, July 4) to share a shirtless bathroom selfie, and he included the following message: "180 lbs. Down 34 lbs since I started this whole thing in January. Haven't been this weight since the mid 2000's. In shape to kick everyone's asses this summer @disturbed #takebackyourlifetour #cantstop #wontstop #downwiththefitness".

As previously reported, DISTURBED was forced to cancel two shows on its just-completed European tour due to Draiman's "vocal issues."

In May, David underwent on operation to have a benign tumor removed from the radius in his right arm.

A month earlier, Draiman confirmed that he recently finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.