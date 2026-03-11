DRACONIAN Shares 'Cold Heavens' Single From Upcoming 'In Somnolent Ruin' Album

Swedish gothic doom metallers DRACONIAN will release their new studio album, "In Somnolent Ruin", on May 8 via Napalm Records. This promises to be one of the most personal records in the band's discography, revealed through a dream-like journey across nine tracks and the poetic lyricism of vocalist Anders Jacobsson. The new album also marks the return of longtime singer Lisa Johansson — the band's vocalist for their first five records. First single is "Cold Heavens", which is about finding no comfort in heaven as there is no difference between being alive or dead.

DRACONIAN guitarist, vocalist and keyboardist Johan Ericson states about the new single: "In need of a more up-tempo song, 'Cold Heavens' was the final piece written for 'In Somnolent Ruin'. The intention was to create a simple, straightforward track to balance the album's longer compositions and add versatility. Lisa's laid-back vocals take center stage, guiding us through a bleak, cold landscape before giving way to Anders' more spiteful and desperate delivery. The song ends with a sense of resignation, leading into the album's next track."

"In Somnolent Ruin" track listing:

01. I Welcome Thy Arrow

02. The Monochrome Blade

03. Anima (feat. Daniel Änghede)

04. The Face Of God

05. I Gave You Wings

06. Asteria Beneath The Tranquil Sea

07. Cold Heavens

08. Misanthrope River

09. Lethe

Six years have passed since the band released its predecessor, "Under A Godless Veil", DRACONIAN's most successful record to date. Much has changed since then, yet everything feels familiar: after introducing new guitarist Niklas Nord (MYTERI, DEATHTRAP, THE RANDOM VICTIMS) in spring 2022, the band announced the return of vocalist Lisa Johansson, who now once again shares vocal duties with Anders Jacobsson, promising even more enigmatic music to come. Johansson had been the band's vocalist for their first five records before leaving DRACONIAN in 2011 for personal reasons. "In Somnolent Ruin" marks her official comeback, following several live performances at festivals over the past years. The band's renewed lineup is rounded out by Daniel Johansson (ANTIKULT, ex-WORMWOOD),who joined DRACONIAN as a full member in 2025 following Jerry Torstennson's departure. Prior to that, Johansson had served as the band's session drummer since 2019. It's the first album on which longtime member Daniel Arvidsson can be heard on bass, where he switched from guitar in 2022.

"In Somnolent Ruin" captures the essence of a band that no longer needs to prove anything — and yet still does. Active since the mid-1990s and having released their debut album, "Where Lovers Mourn", in 2003, DRACONIAN have continuously demonstrated their unmatched ability to craft otherworldly doom melodies and searing heavy instrumentation, complemented by lyrics that read like poetry. Their art cuts deep, compelling listeners to confront their inner demons, wander through the darkest shadows, and even embrace emotional numbness, only to emerge with a sense of inner peace. This album confronts listeners with life's hardest questions, exploring feelings of alienation and the search for direction in unfamiliar territory.

"In Somnolent Ruin"'s journey begins with "I Welcome Thy Arrow", which captivates from the very first seconds through haunting melodies and a vocal interplay that embodies fragility and strength alike. Tracks such as "The Monochrome Blade" and "The Face Of God" introduce increased tempo and eruptive vocal dynamics. "Anima" features Swedish artist Daniel Änghede, adding layers of emotional depth and confronting listeners with their darker impulses, capturing the sense of being lost and questioning one's place in the world. "Asteria Beneath The Tranquil Sea" serves as a transitional interlude between "I Gave You Wings" and "Cold Heavens", the latter exploring the delicate balance between life and death and not finding relief in any of both, while delivering the album's most intense vocal performance. "Misanthrope River" opens with an extended instrumental passage and narration by Simon Bibby, slowing the tempo but by no means reducing the emotional weight, reflecting life's daily struggles and obstacles. The closing track, "Lethe", references the river of forgetfulness in Greek mythology. Those who drank from it would lose all memory. "Oh, shooting star… Drown in me! Drink. Forget. Repeat." mourns Jacobsson through devilish growls. And yet, "In Somnolent Ruin" remains a work of art one wishes not to forget — not a single blink of an eye.

DRACONIAN is:

Johan Ericson - Guitar, Vocals, Keys

Anders Jacobsson - Vocals

Lisa Johansson - Vocals

Daniel Arvidsson - Bass

Niklas Nord - Guitar

Daniel Johansson - Drums

Photo credit: Therés Stephansdotter Björk