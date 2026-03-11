FOREIGNER To Release 'Urgent (Live In Halifax)' On All Streaming Platforms

Rock legends FOREIGNER are set to ignite streaming platforms worldwide with the release of "Urgent (Live In Halifax)" on March 20, 2026. Previously released exclusively on YouTube, this electrifying live rendition is a must-add to playlists worldwide.

Captured during a powerhouse performance in Halifax, the track features a commanding lead vocal by Luis Maldonado, whose dynamic stage presence and soaring delivery highlight one of the band's most iconic hits. The result is an earth-shattering performance that both honors the original and pushes it to new heights.

"Urgent (Live in Halifax)" showcases the raw energy, precision musicianship, and timeless songwriting that have defined FOREIGNER's legacy for decades. The production captures every pulse-pounding moment, from the driving rhythms to the explosive vocals, immersing fans in the full live concert experience.

Says Maldonado: "'Urgent' is one of the most powerful songs we perform in our set. It always gets people up and engaged with the band. We take no prisoners when we play. So with 'Urgent''s strong and steady beat, and its catchy as hell melodies, it stands as a highlight of the evening!".

"Urgent (Live in Halifax)" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and all major streaming platforms beginning March 20.

Last May, FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen announced during the band's performance on the season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", that he would be leaving the group at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour. In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced FOREIGNER guitarist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Known for their explosive live shows and era-defining anthems, FOREIGNER have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, cementing their place as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their catalogue includes timeless hits like "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Cold As Ice", "Urgent", "Feels Like The First Time" and the global No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is".

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini