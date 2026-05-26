DRAGONFORCE Announces Fall 2026 'Inhuman Rampage' 20th-Anniversary North American Tour

Epic power metal veterans DRAGONFORCE are inviting fans to join them on their largest North American tour in more than two decades. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their monumental album "Inhuman Rampage" — the record that birthed the platinum-selling global phenomenon of "Through The Fire And Flames" and spent 23 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 — the cross-country run will soon bring the world's fastest band to 22 cities this November and December, with support from ENSIFERUM and RHAPSODY OF FIRE. Beginning at San Diego's Observatory on Friday, November 13, dates will stretch from New York City's Palladium Times Square to Chicago's Riviera Theatre, Los Angeles's Wiltern and beyond, further marking 2026 as the start of DRAGONFORCE's biggest, boldest and most electrifying era yet.

Following this month's earth-shattering announcement of ex-ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz as their new vocalist and first frontwoman, DRAGONFORCE previewed the forthcoming tour with two festival performances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple, which were "riotously received" (Metal Hammer) and "epic" (Metal Injection). But with White-Gluz at the helm, this fall will see sets that are as exhilarating as they are technically breathtaking, filled with even more time-warping precision, spectacular set design, hits from "Inhuman Rampage" and an early taste of their impending studio album.

Public on-sale for DRAGONFORCE's "Inhuman Rampage 2026 - 20th Anniversary Tour" begins at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, May 29, with Citi and artist presales starting at 12 p.m. ET today. See the full list of dates below.

As the preeminent pioneers of extreme power metal, now joined by one of metal's legendary vocalists, DRAGONFORCE have welcomed tens of millions of listeners into the fold through the seismic history of "Inhuman Rampage" and their eternally joyous, adrenaline-filled music. Founded in 1999 and based between Los Angeles and London, they have rewritten the rules of heavy metal, while redefining the possibilities of their respective instruments.

Since the release of "Inhuman Rampage" and its signature anthem "Through The Fire And Flames" — the notoriously unbeatable final boss of "Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock" — the Grammy-nominated band have continued to blow the minds of musicians and gamers everywhere. They have been heard in "Despicable Me 4", "Fortnite Festival", "Brawl Stars", "Asphalt Legends" and beyond, and seen on the covers of dozens of magazines. They have shared stages with IRON MAIDEN, Ozzy Osbourne, SLIPKNOT, METALLICA and many more, but one thing has always been certain: the fastest band in the world will not slow down.

"Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we've done up to this point," said DRAGONFORCE co-founder and lead guitarist Herman Li, at the time of White-Gluz's announcement. "Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone survive the music industry and still be so inspired to continue doing what we love. Together we will honor what made 'Inhuman Rampage' matter, while showing people exactly where we're going next. Having Alissa in the room changes everything. She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can't wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on."

"As a long-time fan of DRAGONFORCE, having seen them in concert multiple times over the last 20 years, I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment," said Alissa White-Gluz, whose ferocious, melodic theatricality and creative fearlessness spans more than 15 hours of recorded music, more than 60 music videos, more than 40 collaborations and more than 2,000 concerts across a myriad of subgenres. "It feels great to showcase all the colours of my voice in technically challenging, deeply energizing, highly addictive songs. Creating and performing with musicians who deeply care about the music and concerts as much as I do is so refreshing. Plus, with BLUE MEDUSA going full throttle and gaining so much momentum in parallel, I feel like I am permanently in the creative zone, which is exactly where I want to be! I am so thankful for the amazing support I have been lucky enough to receive from the metal world; I want to keep pushing my boundaries and delivering exceptional music and live experiences to the fans that we cherish so much."

DRAGONFORCE's "Inhuman Rampage 2026 - 20th Anniversary Tour" dates:

Nov. 13 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Nov. 14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov. 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 20 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Nov. 21 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

Nov. 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)*

Nov. 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 27 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Dec. 01 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Dec. 02 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Dec. 04 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

Dec. 06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec. 08 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Dec. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Dec. 11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Dec. 12 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* non-Live Nation dates

Photo by Travis Shinn