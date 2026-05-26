PERIPHERY Announces 'A Pale White Dot' Fall 2026 U.S. Tour

PERIPHERY has announced the "A Pale White Dot" U.S. tour, bringing their signature blend of progressive metal, technical precision, and crushing live energy across North America this fall. Joining the band across all dates are special guests NE OBLIVISCARIS, GREYHAVEN and ANDO SAN.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour comes in support of PERIPHERY's recently released album "A Pale White Dot" and kicks off on October 22 at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia. The tour will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Atlanta, and more before wrapping on November 18 at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Formed in Washington, D.C. in 2005, PERIPHERY has built a dedicated fanbase through their intricate songwriting, dynamic live shows, and genre-blending approach to progressive metal. Known for combining complex rhythms, melodic elements, and heavy instrumentation, the band continues to evolve with each release and tour. From fan-favorite tracks like "Passenger" to the intensity of "Icarus Lives!", PERIPHERY delivers a live experience that resonates with longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales beginning Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the "A Pale White Dot" U.S. tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit Citi Entertainment.

PERIPHERY's "A Pale White Dot" tour dates:

Oct 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

Oct 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Oct 27 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct 29 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Oct 30 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre - Main Theatre

Oct 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov 02 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Nov 05 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Nov 06 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

Nov 08 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24*

Nov 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Nov 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov 13 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Nov 14 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Bomb Factory*

Nov 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

* Not a Live Nation date