DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Signs To INSIDEOUT MUSIC For New Solo Album

InsideOut Music has announce the signing of legendary DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess for a brand-new solo album to be released later in 2024. This announcement coincides with an exciting new collaboration between Jordan and Moises, an immersive AI-powered creation tool for musicians.

Jordan is currently putting the finishing touches to the album, which features renowned drummer Darby Todd (DEVIN TOWNSEND, THE DARKNESS) as well as classically trained vocalist Joe Payne (voted "Best Male Vocalist" two years running in the Prog magazine readers' poll) and is expected to release it in September 2024.

Jordan comments on the signing and forthcoming album: "I knew I was going to have some time off after the last DREAM THEATER tour ended. Enough time to, hopefully, complete a new solo album. I wanted this album to push me to evolve a new compositional perspective. So, this album is my inaugural voyage into crafting a solo album with a dedicated vocalist in mind. Joe Payne's vocals inspired me from the first time I heard him and drummer, Darby Todd, has infused each track with his distinctive style. I'm also stepping into uncharted instrumental territory, playing guitar on a few tracks. Another first, my daughter, Ariana, has penned all the lyrics for this album. We've worked closely together, ensuring that each lyric weaves a story and allows Joe's beautiful voice to soar. Proud Dad here. All around this album is a testament to collaboration and personal growth."

InsideOut Music label head Thomas Waber adds: "Having worked alongside Jordan with DREAM THEATER for several years now, we are extremely pleased to be releasing his forthcoming new solo album. Jordan is an artist always at the cutting edge of technology, and we look forward to exploring that with his new music."

As mentioned, this announcement coincides with an exciting new collaboration between Jordan Rudess and Moises under an ongoing series titled "Moises Jam Sessions". From today, users of the platform can hear the first taste of brand new music in the form of the track "Embers". Fans can use the app to remix the song, using the apps AI-powered tools like stem separation.

Jordan comments: "My passion for pushing boundaries in music and technology has always been fierce. It's this very passion that brought me to the incredible team at Moises. Their groundbreaking tools have become the cornerstone of my musical journey, powering my performances on stage and my in-studio explorations."

The track features Jordan alongside the aforementioned Darby Todd and Joe Payne, as well as a guest guitar solo by Bastian Martinez. Fans can expect to hear the track hit streaming services next month.

Renowned as the "Best Keyboardist Of All Time" by Music Radar magazine, Rudess stands out as the extraordinary keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist for the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning progressive rock band DREAM THEATER. Embarking on his musical journey as a classical prodigy, Jordan initiated his studies at the illustrious Juilliard School Of Music at the age of 9, laying the foundation for a career marked by a distinctive fusion of classical and rock influences.

Beyond his role in DREAM THEATER and the power group LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT, Jordan's musical prowess has resonated across a diverse spectrum of collaborations. From DEEP PURPLE and David Bowie to Steven Wilson and Jan Hammer, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. Notable projects such as LMR (his side venture with Tony Levin and Marco Minneman),Steven Wilson's BLACKFIELD, guest appearances with DEEP PURPLE and THE DIXIE DREGS and collaborations with artists like Enrique Iglesias, THE PAUL WINTER CONSORT, Annie Haslam, and many others, underscore the breadth of his musical reach.

Venturing into the realm of cutting-edge technology, Jordan has emerged as a pioneer with a focus on state-of-the-art keyboard controllers and music apps. As the owner of the highly successful iOS app development company Wizdom Music, he has spearheaded the creation of award-winning apps, including GeoShred, MorphWiz, SampleWiz, Vythm, Polywave, Jam With Jordan and SampleWiz 2. GeoShred, Wizdom Music's latest triumph, was a collaborative effort with moForte, founding members of Stanford University's Sondius team. Rudess is currently working on an AI interactive project as Visiting Artist at MIT's Media Lab in the Responsive Environments group.