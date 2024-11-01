DREAM THEATER's Concert In Paris To Be Filmed And Recorded For Future Blu-Ray And Live Album

During an October 24 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", DREAM THEATER's founding drummer Mike Portnoy, who rejoined the progressive metal legends in October 2023 after a 14-year absence, was asked if he and his bandmates are recording and filming any of the shows on the current 40th-anniversary European tour for a future release. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we filmed and recorded the big O2, first night [of the tour in London], just mainly for posterity and for the archives. But we do have plans to film our show in Paris [on November 23] for a live Blu-ray and a live album.

"The thing is we're gonna be on the road till the end of next year, and the new [DREAM THEATER] album doesn't even come out till February, so this world tour is gonna kinda go through two phases," Mike explained. "The whole first phase, which would be the first six to eight months will be the 40th-anniversary reunion celebration, but at some point mid-next year, we're gonna transition into a full tour cycle supporting the upcoming album. So even with the live album we're gonna record in Paris [in November], that's probably one of two releases that we'll probably do because we're gonna wanna do a proper live release once we start playing the new album as well."

Asked what it was like to play his first show back with DREAM THEATER after 14 years, Portnoy said: "It was surreal. I've said this a lot of times already since the reunion was announced, but I have dreamt of that moment, being on stage with the guys for the first time in all these years, I dreamt about it hundreds of times through the last decade or so to, so to actually have gone through those emotions and to be up there and to have the Kabuki drop and there's 10,000 of the biggest DREAM THEATER fans all gathered in one place to celebrate not only the band's 40th anniversary, but to celebrate the reunion of this lineup, it was so emotional. I mean, people crying — everywhere I looked, there was people crying, people singing and celebrating. It was just surreal, it was emotional, it was glorious. And I was scared shitless, to be honest. I never get scared before shows, but it was nerve-racking, to be honest… I mean, because there was such such focus on this first show. And we knew there were people coming from all over the world to be a part of the opening night and to have that first experience. And there's nothing better than seeing the first show on the tour, too, and you don't know the setlist. So there's been no spoilers, and from song to song, you're just wondering what's gonna be next. But it was really incredible. Like I said, the most hardcore fans from all around the world wanted to be part of this first one to experience it. And the O2 is massive. I mean, that's where [LED] ZEPPELIN did their reunion show, and that's where GENESIS did their last show. It's London's Madison Square Garden, for all intents and purposes. And it was really one of the greatest nights of my life. I think it was not only a career highlight for DREAM THEATER, but it was a life highlight for all of us as well."

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010. Portnoy returned to DREAM THEATER in October 2023 after being replaced by Mike Mangini, who played with DREAM THEATER across five studio albums and accompanying world tours.

London marked the kick-off concert of DREAM THEATER's 2024-2025 40th-anniversary tour. The European leg of the trek — presented as "An Evening With Dream Theater" — will run through November 24 in Amsterdam, hitting cities in numerous countries along the way.

DREAM THEATER will release its sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks the band's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

The first single, "Night Terror", is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience. A music video for the song — directed by Mike Leonard — is now available.