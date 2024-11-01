SEBASTIAN BACH Teams With ORIANTHI For 'Future Of Youth' Music Video

Former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach has released a new video — his fifth from his current album "Child Within The Man" — for "Future Of Youth" with special guest performer, singer, songwriter and guitarist Orianthi. Watch the video for the musically explosive and lyrically unflinching single below.

"I am so excited to share this song and video with the world!" says the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor. "This collaboration with my friend Orianthi began many years ago. The song 'Future of Youth' has always been very listenable to my ears due to the musicians involved and also the unbeatable combination of Elvis Baskette and Robert Ludwig. The chorus is something I could hear on the radio."

In tribute to the song's title, "Future Of Youth" features the Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts Choir from Bach's recently adopted hometown of Las Vegas.

"To have the Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts Choir perform and sing in the video makes my heart pound with emotion," Bach says, "because I fell in love with singing in my own church choir many, many years ago. It has always been a dream of mine to have an actual choir in one of my rock videos — to have one of the top choirs in the country rock out in 'Future Of Youth' is exactly what the message of the song is about. The future of youth belongs to the youth and no one else!”

Bach adds: "Thank you so much to Orianthi for the amazing guitars and riffs and to the Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts vocal director Matthew Ostlie — I can't thank you enough for all of your incredible performances! Thank you so much to my record label Reigning Phoenix Music for making this happen!"

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. "Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens and Orianthi — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

"Future Of Youth" is the latest release from his "Child Within The Man" album which has yielded four singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream", along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video. The new video is another collaboration between Bach and Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

"This video is our fifth in a row with my friends Jim and Tony. Once again, they have blown my mind with their artistic vision," Bach notes.

Following a successful cross-country tour around the release of the album, Sebastian kicked off another leg of fall shows earlier this month. The dates include two shows at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, plus 16 dates in his native Canada.