DREAM THEATER's MIKE PORTNOY On Biggest Differences Between His Playing Style And That Of MIKE MANGINI

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy was asked how he feels about performing the song "Barstool Warrior" during the band's 40th-anniversary tour even though the track was originally written and recorded with ex-DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Mangini. Portnoy, who rejoined DREAM THEATER in October 2023 after a 13-year absence, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it was important to me for that to be included, believe it or not. I'm the one that writes the setlist, and these guys gave me full-on freedom when it came to the Mangini-era material. I knew it had to be represented. You can't just brush away five albums from these guys' career because I'm back; it would have been pretty selfish and disrespectful. So, yeah, to me, it wasn't even considered to not be playing that material. And like I said, they gave me the freedom to pick and choose songs that I could relate to and be comfortable with. And, yeah, I think if you didn't know any differently when you come see the live show, it sits right in the middle of the set very comfortably with everything else that is part of my catalog. But I'm used to playing other drummers' material… I don't think [IRON MAIDEN singer] Bruce [Dickinson] ever does Blaze [Bayley-era MAIDEN] tunes, or very rarely. And I know [JUDAS PRIEST's] Rob Halford doesn't do Ripper [-era PRIEST] tunes. And I know David Lee Roth won't do Sammy Hagar[-era VAN HALEN] tunes. So, yeah, not all bands are as open to it."

Asked what he thinks are the main differences between his drumming style and that of Mangini, Portnoy said: "He is very methodical. He's very conscious of what all four limbs are doing and the way he utilizes his independence. I'm not that kind of a drummer. I've never been a guy that sits there and studies technique and the correct way to hold a stick, and all that kind of stuff. I go on feel, and to me, I try to make difficult music sound easy. I think he has the tendency to make something that could be easy sound difficult. And I'm not trying to insult him; I'm just merely observing the difference in styles. And he's the type that I think would play the same part exactly the same as it is on the album and do it consistently every night. I'm just not that kind of a drummer. I like to fly off the seat of my pants and be in the moment and do different things, just depending on how things are feeling."

DREAM THEATER kicked off the North American leg of its 40th-anniversary tour on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek is "An Evening With Dream Theater" and is the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup, joining singer James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour will conclude on March 22 in New York City.

DREAM THEATER's sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".

Portnoy attended DREAM THEATER's concert in March 2022 at Beacon Theatre in New York City. It was the first time he witnessed his then-former bandmates perform live since his exit from the iconic progressive metal outfit 12 years earlier.

Two months after the aforementioned Beacon Theatre concert, Portnoy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about what it was like to see another drummer play his parts live with DREAM THEATER: "I've always been the type of drummer that just flies [by] the seat of my pants in the moment. Even with my own drum parts, I don't necessarily stick to them faithfully from show to show, whereas Mangini obviously really studied the drum parts and they had everything programmed out. They're all about the precision, and that's surely their thing. And yeah, he killed it. There's no doubt he's an amazing drummer and he plays my parts incredibly faithfully."

Portnoy continued: "I feel bad for him. He and I joked about it. He's in a horrible situation where he's damned if he does and he's damned if he doesn't. He expressed that frustration to me, and I feel for him; it's definitely a weird position to be put into. I kind of had it a little bit when I played with AVENGED SEVENFOLD and TWISTED SISTER, coming into the throne of two drummers that have passed away, and I tried to learn those parts as faithfully as I could. When I had a hired-gun gig like that, I spent a lot of attention trying to honor the drummer that came before me — it's important. I don't wanna go into a gig like either of those and try to force my style on to it."