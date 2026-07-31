DROWNING POOL And SALIVA To Unite For 25th-Anniversary Tour Celebrating 'Sinner' And 'Every Six Seconds'

Twenty-five years after releasing two of the most recognizable albums in modern hard rock, DROWNING POOL and SALIVA are joining forces for a special co-headlining U.S. tour celebrating the legacies of "Sinner" and "Every Six Seconds".

Launching October 8 and running through October 25, the tour brings together two bands whose breakout records became the soundtrack of the early 2000s. Rather than looking back, both acts are bringing the energy that made them festival favorites while continuing to evolve with new music, new lineups, and decades of road-tested performances.

Released in 2001, DROWNING POOL's debut album, "Sinner", became one of the defining heavy records of its era, propelled by timeless anthems including "Bodies", "Tear Away" and "Sinner". The album helped launch the band onto the global stage and remains a cornerstone of modern hard rock.

That same year, SALIVA exploded on to radio with "Every Six Seconds", delivering unforgettable hits including "Click Click Boom", "Your Disease" and "Always". The album established the band as one of the era's biggest rock acts and continues to resonate with fans more than two decades later.

DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce states: "We are beyond grateful and thankful to still be here rockin out with everyone after 25 years of letting the bodies hit the floor! Looking forward to sharing the stage on tour again with our friends in SALIVA performing the 25th anniversary of two amazing albums! A very sincere thank you to all of the amazing friends and family who have supported us throughout this rock and roll roller coaster ride that we've all had together! Come share this once-in-a-lifetime experience of celebrating 25 years of 'Sinner' with us!"

SALIVA frontman Bobby Amaru shares: "I joined SALIVA in 2011, when it had already been out for a decade, but that's exactly what makes this anniversary so special. Great music has a life far beyond the people who create it. It belongs to the fans who have kept these songs alive for 25 years. Getting to celebrate this anniversary alongside DROWNING POOL and two of the defining rock records from 2001 is something I don't take for granted. I know [late SALIVA guitarist] Wayne Swinny and [late DROWNING POOL singer] Dave Williams would be proud to see these songs still bringing people together all these years later."

He adds: "I know some people will always have opinions about who should be on stage. I respect that. But this tour isn't about reliving the past or cashing in on nostalgia. It's about honoring the music and giving the fans a chance to celebrate two great records. Twenty-five years later, that's what this is about, not the members, but the music. And as long as people keep showing up and singing every word, we'll keep doing everything we can to honor that legacy."

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Sinner", DROWNING POOL will also bring an extremely limited run of 25th-anniversary "Sinner" vinyl to the tour. These are the final remaining copies available drawn from the band's own personal reserve after the anniversary pressing sold out online. The vinyl will be available exclusively at the merchandise booth while supplies last, giving fans one last opportunity to own a piece of "Sinner" history.

While the tour celebrates the past, SALIVA is charging into the future. The band will release its new studio album, "Breaking Through", on August 14 via Judge & Jury Records, giving fans a chance to hear brand-new material alongside the songs that helped define an entire generation of rock.

Fans can expect career-spanning sets from both bands featuring the albums that launched them into rock history, fan favorites, and newer material, making each night both a celebration and a reminder that neither band has slowed down.

In addition to the anniversary tour dates, both DROWNING POOL and SALIVA will perform select headlining and festival appearances throughout the fall.

Joint VIP experiences featuring both DROWNING POOL and SALIVA will also be available for fans looking to celebrate this milestone tour in an even bigger way. VIP packages including exclusive experiences and limited offerings will go on sale soon.

DROWNING POOL and SALIVA tour dates celebrating 25th anniversary of "Sinner" and "Every Six Seconds":

Oct. 08 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

Oct. 09 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 10 - Kyle, TX @ The Railhouse Bar

Oct. 12 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct. 13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Oct. 15 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Oct. 16 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

Oct. 17 - Ormond Beach, FL @ Iron Horse Saloon

Oct. 18 - Kansasville, WI @ 1175's

Oct. 21 - Chicago, IL @ West Chicago Social Club

Oct. 22 - Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge

Oct. 23 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Oct. 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's