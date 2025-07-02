DROWNING POOL Is 'Definitely Heavily Working On' New Full-Length Album: 'The Goal Is To Have It Done As Soon As Possible'

In a new interview with "The Dark", an active rock music program that airs on Minnesota's 94 Rocks KFML radio station, DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce and singer Ryan McCombs spoke about the band's recently released two singles, "Madness", which came out in April, and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", which arrived in September 2024. "Revolution (The Final Amen)" was the first piece of music Pierce, DROWNING POOL drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton completed with McCombs in 13 years. Asked when DROWNING POOL fans can expect to see a new full-length album from the band, Pierce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were up in the studio last week working on getting four new songs down. And then Ryan's was back at my house [in Texas] — last night and night before last too. We kicked out two [more songs] just right on the fly.

"We have a lot of ideas on the table, and every time we get together, 'cause Ryan's out of town — he lives in the U.K. — when he comes over, he stays in the home studio and we just get in writing mode," he explained. "It was super fun. We were up till three in the morning the other night just working on some new tunes. So we're trying to get everything done before the end of the year. The only thing that gets in the way of just the timing for us to get in the studio and record to get it out. But the goal is to have it done as soon as possible. So we've taken every window of opportunity between touring and shows, whenever there's a few days off, that's when we go and record. So we're definitely looking to have something out by then. I can't put a date on it yet, just because of life and things that get in the way. But we are definitely heavily working on it. We have a majority of it done, [and we are] close to getting to the finish line… End of the year, for sure, man. We've gotta get there. Stop, drop and roll. It's gotta happen."

Asked how the "feel" of the new material compares to that of "Madness" and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", Ryan said: "I think DROWNING POOL, regardless of what era of DROWNING POOL you're talking about, it's always been a band that has spoken to people. The music has always been relatable. And that's something, as far as the stuff that I've been involved with, that's something that I've always kept an eye towards. Even if there's a pointed, a definite subject matter in my mind when I'm writing lyrics, you always try to keep it vague enough that it can touch people that aren't necessarily going through the exact same thing, but maybe it's saying something that they need to hear at that moment in their lives. And so you always wanna try to keep it open enough for that, but it's always real. I think that's the one thing about DROWNING POOL, is the lyrical content, the emotion behind the music is real life. It's what we've experienced, it's what we feel, and we're just people, at the end of the day. We share the same emotions that we all share. So I think it comes across in the music. And I think it will continue to."

This past April, Pierce confirmed to Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series that DROWNING POOL is planning to tour in 2026 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Sinner", which was certified platinum within six weeks of its release in 2001, while the CD's first single, "Bodies", was one of the most frequently aired videos on MTV by a new band.

"We definitely wanna start [touring] here in the States and do all next year, promoting a lot of that," the guitarist said. "And hats off to [late DROWNING POOL singer] Dave Williams and do him right and do a lot of things that we haven't done that fans haven't heard. We have a lot of stuff we're putting together for the package and a lot of material that we still have with Dave Williams — and, again, respect to him — to get to the hardcore fans that like to hear it, just all that stuff out. So we're putting that together now. The solid plans haven't been laid out yet, but we will be doing the anniversary tour next year in the States, and then probably the following year go back to Europe and do it there as well."

Asked if DROWNING POOL would consider playing the entire "Sinner" album for the 25th-anniversary tour, C.J. said: "We're definitely gonna be doing that, and then more songs on top of that. The last song that we wrote with Dave was a song called 'Heroes Sleeping'. We've been talking about playing that live. We have a song called 'Break You', that song on 'The Scorpion King' soundtrack and stuff. So there's different things. We did [a cover of] 'The Game' for Triple H, MOTÖRHEAD's 'The Game', and it's something else we hadn't played live. So things like that that we haven't been able to do, all Dave Williams-oriented.

"I've been going through storage lately and there's a bunch of songs that we have that were finished demo-wise, but we never like got to like record 'em for real," Pierce revealed. "So I have a lot more material than I thought I had. So it's also gonna be fun to get out… We're gonna go through — Mike, Steve and myself — and pick out some choice songs that we think would be worthy to get out to the hardcore fans and maybe even possibly play those live. So, again, this is my dream list of what I'd like to do. We're gonna get together as a band, and we'll see all what works best for us for the tour."

The release of "Madness" came on the heels of DROWNING POOL's European tour with GODSMACK. The trek included stops in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Germany, the U.K. and more.

DROWNING POOL will play Inkcarceration festival 2025 on Friday, July 18 and Alcatraz festival in Kortrijk, Belgium in August. In addition, DROWNING POOL has announced a U.K. and Ireland tour with SPINESHANK and special guests (HED) P.E. in November.

McCombs played his first shows back with DROWNING POOL in March 2023 at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida and at the inaugural Throwdown At The Campground festival in Fruitland Park, Florida.

The longtime SOIL frontman, who has lived in Swindon, England since 2018, originally joined DROWNING POOL in 2005 and appeared on two of the band's studio albums, "Full Circle" (2007) and "Drowning Pool" (2010),as well as a live album, 2009's "Loudest Common Denominator". He rejoined SOIL after exiting DROWNING POOL in 2011.

McCombs is continuing to front SOIL and will carry on recording and performing with both bands.

After the release of "Sinner", DROWNING POOL reached out to an ever-greater audience with dynamic performances at Wrestlemania XVIII and Ozzfest during the summers of 2001 and 2002. Unfortunately, their streak of success was not to last. Shortly after rousing the crowd at Ozzfest in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 3, 2002, vocalist Dave "Stage" Williams was found dead of natural causes on the tour bus.

Photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group