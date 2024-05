DUFF MCKAGAN To Release 'Tenderness Live From Los Angeles'

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his acclaimed second solo album, "Tenderness", with "Tenderness Live From Los Angeles", a brand new double-live collection arriving everywhere on Friday, May 31.

Recorded June 13, 2019 at Los Angeles' historic El Rey Theatre just days following "Tenderness"'s May 2019 release, "Tenderness Live From Los Angeles" sees McKagan taking an intimate journey through his own canon of songs along with a few deeply personal cover versions, backed by three-time Grammy Award-winning "Tenderness" producer Shooter Jennings and his band. "Tenderness Live From Los Angeles" is heralded by today's premiere of an electrifying rendition of "River Of Deceit", originally performed by McKagan's close friends, Seattle supergroup MAD SEASON — comprised of guitarist Mike McCready (PEARL JAM),drummer Barrett Martin (SCREAMING TREES) and the late Layne Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS) and bassist John Baker Saunders (THE WALKABOUTS) — and available everywhere now.

"It was such a complete pleasure and honor to be able to work with Shooter Jennings and his stellar band for the recording of the songs that became the 'Tenderness' record," says Duff McKagan. "Having Aubrey and John playing fiddle and pedal steel guitar on the tracks, really led the music in a brand new direction for me. I strive for change and growth in life, and these guys ushered me into a brand new musical world. This relationship was made more special, when Shooter and the band agreed to tour 'Tenderness' with me. Remember, Ted Kemp, Jamie Douglas, Aubrey Richmond, John Scheffler and Shooter had been touring for years together. They are a tight-as-hell unit. I won the lottery!

"This live recording from the El Rey in Los Angeles showcases not only the songs on the record, but some cover songs we started to fold into the live set as we toured. We've highlighted a couple tracks from this show — 'Tenderness' being one, of course, and our version of the MAD SEASON song 'River Of Deceit'. Such a beautiful song written by guys from back home that I know now, and a couple who are no longer with us. It feels like a celebration to me. All of these live shows we did on that tour felt like a shedding, a prayer to better things, and a beautiful coming together of all you bad motherfuckers."

"One of the highlights of my life was making 'Tenderness' with Duff McKagan," says Shooter Jennings. "A thoughtful songwriter and even more thoughtful person. Touring with Duff checked another box of personal dreams come true! We had a blast out on the road. "I remember playing the El Rey. The crowd was packed. I remember leaving the stage feeling like we had done something really special.

"Getting to mix the album all these years later was such a treat. To be able to mix it on the 1976 Frank Demedio custom API console (the same console that Prince recorded and mixed 'Purple Rain' on) in legendary Sunset Sound Studio 3 (a.k.a. Snake Mountain),was like being able to distill a righteous memory through a flawless diamond. Sitting in that studio listening to the band play through those big speakers allowed for me to get lost in the music and let it guide me to bring this experience to record players everywhere!"

Newly mixed in the legendary Sunset Sound Studio 3 (a.k.a. Snake Mountain) by Jennings using the famed custom API console on which Prince recorded and mixed "Purple Rain", "Tenderness Live From Los Angeles" is further highlighted by powerful takes on THE CLASH's classic "Clampdown" and such GUNS N' ROSES fan favorites as "You Ain't The First", "Dust N' Bones" and "Dead Horse". But at its heart, the set casts a spotlight on McKagan's own striking songcraft, with live versions of tracks originally featured on "Tenderness", including the volatile rocker "Chip Away", which earned extraordinary praise from the maestro himself Bob Dylan, who recently declared the song a personal favorite.

Named by Loudwire as one of 2019's "50 Best Rock Albums," "Tenderness" marked a powerful new chapter for the ever-evolving McKagan, taking on societal ills and his own personal transgressions against a rich sonic backdrop of Americana-fueled arrangements. Fueled by such songs as the nuanced "It's Not Too Late" and the deeply hopeful title track, "Tenderness" was met by widespread acclaim from such outlets as Rolling Stone, which hailed it in a three-and-a-half (out of four)-starred rave as "an album full of beauty and heart…It's music of conscience, heavy songs with a light touch." "A superb set of roots-rock ruminations," declared Entertainment Weekly. "With Jennings's help, McKagan crafted a mix of rock and Americana evoking both the Glimmer Twins and the Gutter Twins." "McKagan takes a hard look at some of the most important issues facing our country right now...equal parts ROLLING STONES, Lou Reed and 'Lies'-era GUNS N' ROSES," wrote Consequence.

"Tenderness Live From Los Angeles" follows last year's release of McKagan's equally acclaimed third solo album, "Lighthouse", available everywhere now.

McKagan recently announced plans to celebrate "Lighthouse" with a major European tour. "Lighthouse '24" tour gets underway September 30 at Dublin, Ireland's The Academy, and then makes stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden through late October.

"Tenderness Live From Los Angeles" track listing:

01. You Ain't The First

02. Breaking Rocks

03. Tenderness

04. Chip Away

05. Feel

06. Wasted Heart

07. River Of Deceit

08. Dust N' Bones

09. Last September

10. It's Not Too Late

11. Falling Down

12. Cold Outside

13. Parkland

14. Clampdown

15. Dead Horse

16. Don't Look Behind You

17. Deepest Shade