EAGLES' 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975' Becomes First Album Ever To Sell More Than 40 Million Copies In U.S.

EAGLES start 2026 making history. They have now become the first band to earn quadruple diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units of "Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975", which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band's legendary album "Hotel California" has been re-certified 28 times platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time.

The EAGLES will continue to make history in March when they set the record for the longest-running Sphere residency after a 12-show run that starts Friday, January 23.

Before it was certified multi-diamond, "Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975" was the first album ever to be certified platinum by the RIAA. In 1976, the album spent five weeks at No. 1, thanks to songs like "Witchy Woman", "Already Gone" and "The Best Of My Love". Since its debut, the collection has logged more than 500 nonconsecutive weeks on the albums chart, was added to the Library Of Congress's National Recording Registry in 2017, and was also named the best-selling album of the century in 1999. The unprecedented and historic certification arrives ahead of 50th anniversaries of both albums in 2026.

Some additional facts to highlight the significance of the milestone:

* EAGLES receive the first-ever RIAA 40,000,000 platinum plaque, measuring 59 inches high and 48 inches wide.

* If 40 million vinyl records were laid side by side, it would equal 7,575 miles, which is the approximate distance from Los Angeles to Cairo, Egypt.

* The 40 million certification is roughly one-eighth of the current U.S. population and more than the entire population of the band's home state of California.

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of "Their Greatest Hits" on February 17, a crystal-clear 180-gram vinyl edition of the album will be released exclusively at Eagles.com. Pre-orders are available now.

Drawing from the band's first four studio albums — "Eagles" (1972),"Desperado" (1973),"On The Border" (1974) and "One Of These Nights" (1975) — "Their Greatest Hits" captures the strengths that defined their early years, from the tight harmonies of "Lyin' Eyes" to the country-rock drive of "Take It Easy" and the evocative songwriting of "Desperado". Sequenced more like a studio album than a conventional retrospective, the collection has continued to resonate across generations as both an introduction to the band and a distillation of the songs that shaped their first era.

That legacy continues onstage as the EAGLES — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — are poised to set the record for longest-running Sphere residency with a 12-show run that begins Friday, January 23. Since opening on September 20, 2024, "Eagles - Live In Concert At Sphere" has drawn more than 700,000 fans across 44 sold-out performances, offering a one-of-a-kind immersive concert experience that provides the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog.

The 40-times-platinum plaque (nearly 5 feet by 4 feet) will be on display at the Third Encore, the EAGLES' immersive fan experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, conveniently located in The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas just off Restaurant Row. Admission is free and open to the public on Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. / Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. / Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the remaining 2026 Sphere show weekends. In addition to the plaque, the Third Encore features the Troubadour replica, the "Hotel California" immersive experience, memorabilia, merch store, and more.

In the fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go on to become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured rock landscape, the EAGLES retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. The EAGLES have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums, and topped the singles chart five times. They earned six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1998, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.