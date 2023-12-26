ELIAS SORIANO: NONPOINT Will Concentrate On Making New Full-Length Album 'Shortly'

In a new interview with "Cutter's Rockcast", NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano was asked if releasing a series of EPs as opposed to concentrating on a full-length album has enabled him and his bandmates to focus more on touring. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The touring comes and goes when opportunities come and go, and it's sometimes a little bit difficult to line up releases with tours, so we just like to have music ready. Whenever we feel good about going in and recording something, we record it. And then we have bodies of work that we're sitting on that then we can shift gears, drop something that maybe we don't have anything else to go along with it — just one song. Being independent does help us pivot that way. But there is still some of the old-school traditional models that we like."

He continued: "We're definitely gonna go back to concentrating on a full-length here shortly. I think we've kind of felt out the crowd, felt out the fans in our independence right now and have just a clear mind of what we feel like we wanna do that is not only gonna connect with us, but we feel like will translate to the fans. Just fooling around with some different styles, some riskier things that we've really held back, when we were either with the label or just concentrating on writing a certain type of song versus just writing a song."

Soriano also discussed NONPOINT's decision to launch its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC after working with other record labels for most of the band's two-and-a-half-decade-plus career. He said: "Well, I'm dealing with budgets. I'm dealing with higher risk. And that's part of why you sign to a label. You're putting your business into hands of capable like-minded people that have connections and have channels of promoting and delivering your music in ways that you as an independent artist don't always have. Over the 20 years, we've gained those connections and gained those channels, and people that used to do it for labels that are now doing it independently, there's a lot of those label services teams that have sprouted up from all the labels shutting their doors. So they see a brand like us and feel like they can help. And we've been through the system enough to know that there's some good help out there. So, we take meetings, we bring people on board, we expand our team and we scale 'cause that's what good businesses do… [It's like an] old-school punk rock [approach] with some suits in some good positions that help us get our punk rock mentality and our punk rock ideas to scale to those major labels and higher-budget type of deliveries."

This past July, NONPOINT released a new single, "A Million Watts", via 361 Degrees Records. The track, which was produced by Chris Collier, who has previously worked with KORN and WHITESNAKE, among other bands, was the third single from NONPOINT's latest "Heartless" EP, which came out on November 17. The EP was made available digitally and as a limited-edition cassette along with a NONPOINT-branded cassette player.

More than two years ago, NONPOINT launched 361 Degrees Records and filmed the process, along with documenting the making of new music, in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

In December 2021, NONPOINT released its previous EP, "Ruthless". This followed their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.