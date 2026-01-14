ELUVEITIE's FABIENNE ERNI Announces Debut Solo Album 'Starveil'

With "Starveil", Fabienne Erni (ELUVEITIE, ILLUMISHADE) unveils her anticipated debut solo album, a deeply personal and immersive work that marks a defining new chapter in her artistic journey. The record will be released on March 13.

"Starveil" moves fluidly between modern metal intensity and folk-inspired textures, blending heavy riffs, cinematic arrangements, and organic instrumentation with Erni's distinctive vocal presence. Storytelling lies at the heart of the album, inviting listeners into an atmospheric and emotionally driven world that gradually reveals its own developing lore. Throughout the record, subtle narrative details, symbolic elements, and fragments of an invented fantasy language form a layered listening experience that unfolds over time.

Best known as the singer of ELUVEITIE and ILLUMISHADE, Erni has already lent her voice to countless stages and recordings worldwide. With "Starveil", she places her most personal artistic vision at the forefront. The album reflects her passion for musical diversity, ranging from powerful metal moments to fragile passages, and unfolds as an evocative journey that draws listeners deep into its emotional landscapes.

"Starveil" track listing:

01. Vareon

02. Sky's Breath

03. Ritual (feat. Lena Scissorhands)

04. Stone By Stone

05. Starveil

06. Living And The Dead

07. Shaelun Vyrathi

08. Forged In Me

09. Never Let Go

10. Elren

11. Thalen Muron

12. Call Beyond Time

13. Lullaby Echo

Fabienne is a singer and multi-instrumentalist from Switzerland, best known for her work in folk metal sensation ELUVEITIE and the founding of the genre-transcending modern metal band ILLUMISHADE. At around 13 years old, Erni first discovered a love for singing, inspired by multi-range artists like Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Sarah Connor and Whitney Houston. Later on, she began expressing her love for music more deeply through the piano. Her enthusiasm for storytelling and music thrived through musical theatre releases, ballads, Disney songs and film soundtracks. But it was the moment she witnessed Elton John's "Aida" musical as a teenager in Stuttgart, Germany that truly solidified her desire to become a singer.

Her passion for music continued to thrive into adulthood, and after high school she studied complete vocal technique in Copenhagen; learning not only to refine her vocal technique, but also to connect more deeply with her voice, allowing it to grow stronger and more expressive than ever before.

With school behind her, Erni took time to travel, journeying through places like India, Nepal, and Thailand. At age 20, she eventually settled in the far north of Sweden to study music for a year in the town of Haparanda. Here, her fascination for both the language and the land energized her; an experience that not only shaped her personally, but also helped her grow immensely in musical confidence. Shortly after, Fabienne was accepted at Zurich's ZHdK where she obtained her master's degrees in pop music. It was during her studies here that she met Jonas Wolf, who recognized that she would be an exciting fit for ELUVEITIE and successfully connected her to the band. She became part of the group not only as a vocalist, but also took up the harp and deepened both her vocal expression and her connection to the Gaulish language at the heart of the band's Celtic spirit.

After a warm welcome to the metal scene, Erni formed ILLUMISHADE in 2019 together with her by then close musical sparring partner Jonas Wolf, as well as Mirjam Skal, Yannick Urbanczik and Marc Friedrich — three exceptional musicians and close friends she had met during her studies. In 2020, ILLUMISHADE released their debut album "Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows", a concept record that resonated across the internet with its inspirational music and brought together both new and familiar listeners, primarily through its visionary sound, but also through the immersive world it built around it. Since then, ILLUMISHADE has taken their place in the scene, signing with Napalm Records, and releasing their second album, "Another Side Of You". Beyond that, the band continues to captivate global audiences with regular international tours and festival appearances across Europe and North America.

As Erni manages her time alongside touring the globe with ELUVEITIE and ILLUMISHADE, she also hosts her own Patreon channel, connecting with a vibrant community of fans worldwide. It's no surprise that her dedication and musical instinct have led her to explore additional instruments, including the ukulele and bouzouki, while also expanding her vocal skillset with techniques like screaming. Thanks to her distinctive voice and artistic openness, Fabienne has also been invited to contribute to a wide range of musical collaborations, such as with FEUERSCHWANZ, MORTEMIA, TVINNA, Lindsay Schoolcraft, THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON, TEMPERANCE, SEAS ON THE MOON and OFF THE CROSS. Together with multi-instrumentalist and producer Vadim "Vidick" Ojog of INFECTED RAIN, the two expand their creative synergy in a new studio project called MINDNOVA, following their earlier work on a variety of beautiful tracks for Vidick's side project ANOTHERKIND.

Having journeyed through a rich and varied musical landscape throughout her life, lending her voice to countless powerful moments both on stage and in the studio, Erni now stands at the threshold of a new chapter. For the first time, her most personal artistic vision will take center stage as she begins shaping her solo debut. Rooted deeply in her artistic vision and fiery heart, the songs reflect a diverse and dynamic creative output, through which she invites the world to explore her own musical universe alongside her. What lies ahead is more than just a collection of songs — it is a reflection of Erni's creative essence.

