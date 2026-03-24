English Version Of Authorized SODOM Biography Due This Spring

Decibel Books has announced "Sodom: The Official Authorized Biography", the fully authorized biography of the German thrash legends SODOM, finally translated into English.

Pre-orders are live now with an expected ship date of late May/early June, but for an exclusive preview, fans can read the first excerpt online, which turns the clock back to 1984 and the recording of the band's landmark "In The Sign Of Evil" EP.

With "Sodom: The Official Authorized Biography", Dr. Holger Schmenk visits the deepest basement rehearsal rooms and scours the roughest pubs to unearth the unfiltered truth about Tom "Angelripper" Such and his ever-changing lineup of bandmates. From their wild early days of the "Witching Metal" demo to their international breakthrough with "Agent Orange", and right up to the present day, Schmenk tells the unvarnished story of a thrash metal legend that has gone through more guitarists than other bands have gone through amplifiers.

"Sodom: The Official Authorized Biography" tells the story of a miner's son from Gelsenkirchen-Buer who rose from being a blue-collar underground laborer to an internationally acclaimed metal star, without ever forgetting his roots or compromising his integrity.

Navigating four decades of metal history, "Sodom: The Official Authorized Biography" features interviews with nearly every past and present member of the band, along with a supporting cast of the German thrash metal scene. Packed with over 200 rare and previously unreleased photos, this hardcover history is over 300 pages, beautifully designed, and fully translated into English.

Formed in 1981, SODOM has gone through many lineup changes, leaving Angelripper as the only constant member. The band is currently composed of Angelripper, guitarists Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (who was previously a member of SODOM from 1987 to 1989 and rejoined in 2018) and Yorck Segatz, and drummer Toni Merkel. Along with KREATOR, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD, SODOM is considered one of the "Big Four" of Teutonic thrash metal.