ENTER SHIKARI Surprise Releases New Album 'Lose Your Self'

With zero announcements or teasers, British alternative rock band ENTER SHIKARI has surprise released a brand new album, "Lose Your Self", via So Recordings. The LP spans 12 tracks exploring themes of desolation, futility and complete despair at the state of the world, but with glimmers of hopefulness and optimism threaded throughout. The album is available to stream and also buy in CD and vinyl format worldwide.

ENTER SHIKARI frontman Rou Reynolds comments: "We're delighted to present 'Lose Your Self' and give people the chance to hear a SHIKARI record like never before — as a cohesive whole. We want people to go on a proper journey with this album, and see where it takes them. No lead-up, no singles, and no explanation. Forcing the listener to actually listen, without being drip-fed ideas out of context, or spoon-fed explanations. We simply present it all for the listener to immerse themself in. Releasing in this way was also a decision to not be distracted by chart races, or accolades and 'things'. We got the No. 1 album on our last record. This is simply about the music being presented in a natural way."

He adds about "Lose Your Self": "Despite turning out to be one our darkest and heaviest albums to date, it also preaches hope and offers answers. SHIKARI will always offer hope, because without hope there is no action. We'll just always offer it with a dose of realism."

Earlier this year, ENTER SHIKARI announced a European headline arena tour for November, their biggest yet, a headline run in Australia in May, and two headline runs in North America — the first hitting the East Coast in June, where they will be joined by BOSTON MANOR and INITIATE as support, the second hitting the West Coast in September and October, with INITIATE and main support to be announced.

The highly anticipated November tour is ENTER SHIKARI's first arena tour since their "A Kiss For The Whole World" tour in 2024, celebrating their album of the same name landing them their first ever U.K. No. 1 album in the official charts, where they had previously scored six Top 10 albums. The 2024 tour included their raucous debut Wembley Arena show. The four-piece last year released "Live At Wembley", the triumphant live show recorded in full available on streaming services, and on a limited run of vinyl available at only four record stores worldwide.

During its remarkable and celebrated career, ENTER SHIKARI has received several accolades in the form of gongs from NME, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Heavy Music Awards and more. They have played a whopping 3000-plus live shows around the world including three headline arena tours in the U.K., supported the likes of THE PRODIGY and LINKIN PARK and played festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Download and Slam Dunk, where they also headlined in 2023.

Since forming in 2003 at school in their hometown of St Albans, U.K., ENTER SHIKARI has, thus far, released eight full-length studio albums: "Take To The Skies" (2007),"Common Dreads" (2009),"A Flash Flood Of Colour" (2012),"The Mindsweep" (2015),"The Spark" (2017),"Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible" (2020),"A Kiss For The Whole World" (2023) and "Lose Your Self" (2026). The first seven albums debuted in the U.K. Album chart Top 5 "midweeks", with "A Kiss For The Whole World" finally scoring the band their first ever U.K. official album chart No. 1 record.

Photo credit: Kate Hook