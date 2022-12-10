  • facebook
ENTOMBED Guitarist ALEX HELLID Launches New Band FREDLÖS

December 10, 2022

FREDLÖS, the new Stockholm, Sweden-based band featuring ENTOMBED guitarist Alex Hellid, will release its self-titled debut album on February 10, 2023 via Threeman Recordings, Fredlös Produktion and Sound Pollution.

FREDLÖS came together in the spring of 2021, rising from the ashes of previous musical adventures, based in the country around Norrtälje, northeast of Stockholm. United by a deep sense of their historical roots and a love of dark sounds, they create a truly epic landscape, blending heavy guitars with more traditional instruments and a need to relate history true to the facts. The result is a brooding yet effortlessly melodic sound where the listener can survive and thrive in the dark.

"Fredlös" contains nine dark, heavy, intense songs. Lyrically the album is a journey through the late Middle Ages, recounting the historical events from the perspective of the common people. Musically, it's a tour de force that defies any one description, weaving metal, rock, folk, and traditional music themes into a rich and varied tapestry.

"Fredlös" track listing:

01. Våt Varm Jord
02. Otto
03. Farsot
04. Missväxt
05. Fredlös
06. Uppror
07. Undergång
08. Deus
09. Requiem

FREDLÖS has already released two singles, "Farsot" and "Våt Varm Jord", the latter of which was described as "seven minutes and 22 seconds of swirling, dynamic, beautiful heavy music introducing the first chapter of FREDLÖS, where you are implored to reject the light and embrace the wet warm soil."

Hellid and ENTOMBED frontman Lars-Göran "LG" Petrov had been embroiled in a legal battle over the ENTOMBED name for several years prior to the singer's March 2021 death after a battle with bile duct cancer. He was 49 years old.

