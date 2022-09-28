ENUFF Z'NUFF Announces New Studio Album 'Finer Than Sin'

Frontiers Music Srl will release the latest album from ENUFF Z'NUFF, "Finer Than Sin", on November 11.

Now fronted by singer and bassist Chip Z'nuff for their last three studio albums, including THE BEATLES covers album "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite", the band is still delivering its patented infectious power pop melded with hard rock.

The first preview of the new album, a song called "Catastrophe", can be streamed below.

Founding member Chip Z'nuff is once again joined by long-running members Tory Stoffregen (guitars),Tony Fennell (guitars) and Daniel Benjamin Hill (drums).

"Finer Than Sin" showcases the musical stylings that have kept ENUFF Z'NUFF a loyal fanbase since the 1980s, staying true to their colorful rock 'n' roll roots. "Finer Than Sin" is the band's 17th studio album overall.

Originally formed in 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, ENUFF Z'NUFF received its big break in 1989 when its signed to Atco/Atlantic Records. The band's self-titled album was a monster hit and spawned two evergreen singles, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". Both received constant airplay on radio and heavy rotation on MTV, spending over 60 weeks in the Top 10.

1991 saw the band release their sophomore album, "Strength". The album had a massive hard rock overtone and sustained the success achieved on the first album.

The band made high profile television and radio appearances on the likes of "The Late Show With David Letterman" and "The Howard Stern Show" and were featured in Rolling Stone's Hot Issue as "The Next Big Thing".

ENUFF Z'NUFF have soldiered on during the new musical climates of the '90s and '00s and continued to release over a dozen more studio records.

"Finer Than Sin" track listing:

01. Sound Check

02. Catastrophe

03. Steal The Light

04. Lost And Out Of Control

05. Intoxicated

06. Hurricane

07. Trampoline

08. Temporarily Disconnected

09. God Save The Queen

10. Reprise

ENUFF Z'NUFF just wrapped up a run of U.S. shows with THE DEAD DAISIES and has more U.S. dates coming up, as well as international concerts.

ENUFF Z'NUFF is:

Chip Z'nuff - Vocals, Electric Bass

Tory Stoffregen - Lead Guitar

Tony Fennell - Guitar, Vocals

Daniel Benjamin Hill - Drums, Percussion