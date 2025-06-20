ENUFF Z'NUFF Announces 'Xtra Cherries' Album With Guest Appearances From JOURNEY, CHEAP TRICK Members

ENUFF Z'NUFF is back with a sweet serving of "Xtra Cherries", the highly anticipated 21st studio album chock full of the band's signature power-pop music stylings mixed with melodic rock, which is due out July 25 via Cleopatra Records (their first of all new material for the label). It's all topped off with even more treats: a lineup of stellar guest artists.

The Blue Island, Illinois maestros — led by founding member Chip Z'nuff (singer, bass, rhythm/lead guitars),Jason Camino (rhythm/lead guitars),Luis Kalil (lead/rhythm guitars),Daxx Nielsen (drums/percussion) — have once again produced a lush and hook-filled collection of songs, which include performances from fellow legendary musician friends Robin Zander of CHEAP TRICK, original JOURNEY vocalist Robert Fleischman and current JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon, GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler (on the CD only),Steve Stevens and Gunnar Nelson.

The closing track, "Shine", features Fleischman, Schon and original lead vocalist/guitarist/co-founder Donnie Vie, who hasn't sung with the band since 2013. Also, late original guitarist Derek Frigo — who passed in 2004 — makes an appearance thanks to an old demo of "You Make Me Wanna Lie", which also features a new vocal recording by Robin Zander of CHEAP TRICK.

The album's first single, "Heavy Metal", was released on all digital outlets, while a video for the song can be seen below.

"The new ENUFF Z'NUFF 'Xtra Cherries' record is a potpourri of songs celebrated through our kaleidoscope of what ENUFF Z'NUFF is about," proclaims Chip Z'nuff.

"Xtra Cherries" is the follow-up to 2022's "Finer Than Sin", which was described by The Rockpit as "another satisfying slice of Chip's ENUFF Z'NUFF. Maybe even their best so far since Donnie left", while Maximum Volume Music said, "'Finer Than Sin' is impressive for many reasons but the word you keep coming to is 'energy.' Simply bands of the same vintage don't have the drive that ENUFF Z'NUFF have."

High praise has been cast on ENUFF Z'NUFF since their early breakout days, including Howard Stern who said, "ENUFF Z'NUFF deserves the rock-star status." KISS's Paul Stanley hailed, "Their debut is a classic." David Letterman declared, "When it comes to rock n' roll, these guys are all you need." Little Steven Van Zandt proclaimed: "ENUFF Z'NUFF is one of the most underrated bands in the world" and AllMusicMagazine.com perfectly sums up the band's legendary and everlasting career, "ENUFF Z'NUFF is one of — if not the — most underrated band to appear out of all the hairspray and bright colors."

"Xtra Cherries" track listing:

01. Heartbeat

02. No Cold Feeling (feat. Steve Brown)

03. Sanibel Island (It's Outta Control)

04. Heavy Metal

05. Magnificent (feat. Steve Stevens)

06. Back To The Wall

07. Take It Or Leave It

08. You Make Me Wanna Lie (feat. Robin Zander and Derek Frigo)

09. Star Star (feat. Gunnar Nelson)

10. Zillion Miles Away (feat. Steven Adler) (CD only)

11. Shine (feat. Robert Fleischman, Neal Schon and Donnie Vie)

Check out ENUFF Z'NUFF on the "Xtra Cherries" tour with PERMACRUSH and BAND, INC. at any of the following stops:

June 25 - Gananoque, Ontario - Moronie's

June 26 - Thorold, Ontario - Moose & Goose

June 27 - London, Ontario - Cowboys Ranch

June 28 - Kitchener, Ontario - Elements

June 29 - Kingston, Ontario - The Spire

June 30 - Brampton, Ontario - Spot 1

July 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

August 23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Originally formed in 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, ENUFF Z'NUFF received its big break in 1989 when it signed to Atco/Atlantic Records. Founding members Chip Z'Nuff and Donnie Vie were joined by guitarist Derek Frigo and drummer Vikki Foxx and they commenced work on their major label debut. The self-titled album was a monster hit and spawned two evergreen singles, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". Both received constant airplay on radio and heavy rotation on MTV, spending over 60 weeks in the Top 10. 1991 saw the band release their sophomore album, "Strength". The LP had more of a hard rock overtone and sustained the success achieved on the first album. ENUFF Z'NUFF made high-profile television and radio appearances on the likes of "Late Show With David Letterman" and "The Howard Stern Show" and were featured in Rolling Stone's Hot Issue as "The Next Big Thing". The band soldiered on during the new musical climates of the '90s and '00s and went on to release over a dozen more studio records.

Photo credit: Chris Schmitt